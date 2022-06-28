Here's Every Restaurant Giving Out Free or Discounted Food to Celebrate the Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is one of the biggest celebrations of the summer. So what better way to celebrate than with free food from your favorite restaurants? This weekend, tons of restaurants are giving away freebies or running promotional deals to celebrate U.S. Independence Day. Here's where you can find the best deals:

7-Eleven

7 Eleven's Slurpee Day is here and it's an 11-day celebration starting July 1. From July 1 to July 11, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can redeem a free small Slurpee at any 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes Stores.

Applebee's

Applebee's has two new red, white, and blue cocktails to celebrate the Fourth of July. Enjoy the Blue Bahama Mama, which is made with Captain Morgan, Malibu Coconut, and Blue Curaçao, or the All-American Mucho, which is made with Tito's Handmade Vodka and frozen lemonade, for just $5 at all Applebee's restaurants.

Auntie Anne's

Our favorite mall pretzel chain launched a new Dragonfruit Mango Frost drink this week. To celebrate the launch and Independence Day, from July 1 through July 4, any customer who purchases a Dragonfruit Mango Frost beverage will receive a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel. Check your Pretzel Perks app to redeem the offer.

Chili's

Chili's is bringing the party with $4 large domestic drafts and $5 Southern Back Porch 'Ritas all day July 4 and July 5. Plus, the Captain Stay-Cay 'Rita is Chili's July Margarita of the Month, meaning it's $5 all month long.

Cinnabon

Now through July 4, when you buy a Classic Roll, MiniBon, or Center of the Roll, you can get a second baked good for free at Cinnabon. Redeem this offer in the Cinnabon rewards app by entering the code NOPOPCORN in the "More" section of the app.

Cracker Barrel

This Fourth of July weekend, let Cracker Barrel do the cooking for you because when you order a Southern Fried Chicken Family Meal Basket for curbside pickup or delivery, you'll receive a free family-size side of Bacon Baked Beans to go with it. The offer is valid from July 1 through July 6 and can be redeemed online.

IHOP

IHOP may not have a specific Fourth of July special, but they are running another special featuring the Minions this weekend. Along with special Minions-themed items, like Ba-Ba-Banana Pudding Pancakes and Cinna-Minions, all kids eat free from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. with the purchase of an adult entrée. Plus, you'll get double the rewards points on any Minion menu item.

Kona Grill

Kona Grill is celebrating the Fourth of July with a weekend brunch and special happy hour. From July 1 through July 4, customers can enjoy the Tuna & Lobster Poke Bowl for $17.76, plus a $12 red, white, and blue margarita flight.

Krispy Kreme

This year, Krispy Kreme has four different Fourth of July-inspired donuts — including Soaring Firework Heart donuts, Patriotic Cookies & Kreme Heart donuts, Stars & Stripes Heart donuts, and Star Spangled Sprinkle donuts. From July 1 through July 4, when you order a dozen of these donuts (or any donuts) or a 16-count of mini donuts, you'll receive a free Original Glazed donut. If you're ordering online, be sure to use the promo code BOGOFREE.

Additionally, if you wear red, white, and blue to any participating Krispy Kreme store from now until July 4, you'll receive a free donut of your choice.

Marco's Pizza

You can never go wrong with pizza, especially when it's discounted! From June 30 through July 3, Marco's Pizza is offering 20% off any pizza with the code STAR20*. You can redeem the offer through the Marco's app or online.

McDonald's

Start the weekend with a free order of french fries from McDonald's on Friday, July 1. Order through the McDonald's mobile app and get a free medium fry with any purchase of at least $1. The Free Fries Friday deal runs every Friday until December 31.

Wendy's