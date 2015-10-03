Feel that chill in the air? It's nearing time to embrace the fruits (and veggies) of autumn. Yes, the beautiful apples, pears, pumpkins, and persimmons — they're all at their peak in October.

Okay, time's a-wasting, let's get to the recipes before the calendar turns.

1. Apples

Terrific with ham or pork chops, these sweet sautéed apples are also particularly tasty with pancakes or waffles, French toast, and oatmeal. Try it on ice cream, too! Jillian has even more suggestions: "Simply divine!" raves Jillian. "So good and so easy you'd be tempted to make this every day! Ya just gotta love it when a few ingredients that you have on hand come together to create something so delicious."

Sautéed Apples Photo by Tricia

You'll bake cinnamon-spiced apples with a sweet, oat-crumble. Enjoy it warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. "Holy MOLY!" raves Baricat. "This is what an apple crisp should be. Just enough crunch to contrast with the soft apples. What a dynamite recipe this is!"

bowl of Apple Crisp II Photo by Jennifer Baker | Credit: Jennifer Baker

Thinly-sliced apples and chopped walnuts are packed into a cinnamon-spiced blonde brownie that's very moist. A truly great way to use up apples when they're delicious and plentiful in the fall. "These were absolutely delicious," says CookinNurse. "It is more like a cake than a brownie, but it was SO MOIST because of all the apples. The texture was great too because of the sliced apples."

Apple Brownies Photo by CCLoves2Bake | Credit: CCloves2bake

"The apple and onion together work magic on this classic pork chop dish," says Katie. "This is traditionally served on New Year's Day in Central Pennsylvania, customarily with mashed potatoes. The sauerkraut mixture tops the potatoes like a gravy."

Slow Cooker Pork and Sauerkraut with Apples Photo by lutzflcat

"Delicious, yet so easy to make," says Maureen O'leary. "Anyone can do these classic apple turnovers!"

Apple Turnovers Photo by foodelicious

"The chicken is so tender and the spicy flavor of Korean red pepper paste combined with fresh big chunks of apple, celery, and bell pepper — it's just so wholesome and hearty," says mirikim03. "Serve with a bowl of steamed white rice, tortilla, pita bread, or sandwich bread."

Korean Spicy Chicken Tenders with Sweet Apple Photo by Molly

Explore our collection of Apple Dessert Recipes

2. Pumpkins

Pumpkin and whole grains, it's a super-healthy way to start the day. "Wow," says Josie1, "this is a real nutritional powerhouse, using the old-fashioned oats instead of quick. Delicious."

Pumpkin Oatmeal Photo by CCLoves2Bake

"This is a wonderful, quick soup that works as a main dish with a compliment of cornbread, or as a great accent dish with your Mexican favorites," says Chris. "Even my kids gobble this one down! Garnish with shredded Monterey Jack cheese and freshly chopped cilantro."

Pumpkin Chipotle Soup Photo by SunnyByrd

This pumpkin bread is simply seasoned with pumpkin pie spice — really, it needs no other adornment -- and it bakes up very moist. "This quick bread recipe tastes like pumpkin pie," says Tanja Miller. "Tastes best when served the next day."

1054669.jpg Photo by Life Tastes Good

"This tasty dish combines the sweetness of roast pumpkin and salty taste of feta cheese to create a sensational risotto," says MEL_JADE.

Roast Pumpkin and Feta Risotto Photo by Jamie Justice Yost

3. Pears

"A fall and winter favorite," says JPMJ. "I am always eager for pomegranates to come in season so I can make this again. I make my own pomegranate juice by pressing the seeds against a metal sieve."

Pear and Pomegranate Salad Photo by Annafur | Credit: Annafur

You'll deep-fry flour tortillas shaped into cups, brush them with honey, and fill 'em up with ice cream balls coated with cookie crumbs and pecans and topped with lovely spiced pears. "An impressive finale for a south-of-the-border-style meal," says JJOHN32. "For a really spectacular finish, drizzle the shells with honey and dust with cinnamon and sugar before filling."

Fiesta Pear Dessert Photo by Carcinojen

You'll top focaccia bread with slices of Bosc pear, crumbled bacon, and blue cheese and broil to melty delicious. "Served with a side salad of mixed greens and fresh berries, these make a great brunch or light supper sandwich," says HARLEAGHSGIRL.

Blue Cheese, Bacon, and Pear Brunch Sandwiches Photo by Molly

An elegant and delicious dessert, pears are poached in vanilla syrup, then served with a dark chocolate sauce. "I thought the semi-sweet chocolate sauce worked very well with the sweeter pears," says love to cook. "Will be made again!"

Pears in Chocolate Sauce Photo by SunnyByrd

Pork chops soak in a sweet-and-savory brown mustard marinade before hitting the grill. The chops are served with grilled slices of apple and pear. "Delicious," says IO. "The spicy ingredients blend beautifully with the sweet fruit."

Momma Pritchett's Grilled Pork Chops and Apple-Pear Topping Photo by Valerie Brunmeier

Check out our collection of Pear Recipes.

4. Persimmons

"This light and delicious cheesecake is made with fresh persimmons and a walnut crust," says schmecktgut. And badthing adds, "Loved, loved it because it was my first trial utilizing persimmon. Lovely sweet fruit, not overpowering."

Persimmon Cheesecake Photo by Lorn Randall

"A sweet and tangy fall salad with a bit of crunch and nuttiness tossed in from the pecans," says BORY. "I love pecans so I often double the amount of pecans."

Persimmon and Pomegranate Salad Photo by Jennifer Baker

"This is a wonderfully easy and yummy recipe for persimmon cookies," says MAGGPIE05. "They taste just like grandma's! They come out very moist and light."

Persimmon Cookies II Photo by hollyminer

Persimmons, avocado, kefir, and greens create a hearty breakfast smoothie. "Very tasty, creamy, and could be varied many ways," says Peggy Snell Anderson.

Persimmon Green Smoothie Photo by Karen

"If you slice kale thin and toss it with other tasty treats like apple, persimmon, orange, and nuts, the kale mellows out and serves as a perfect foil for other vegetation," says Chef John.