This Single Mom of 4 Manages Her Fluctuating Guests and Food Budget With Coupons and Cashback Offers

Lisa Thompson has been a savings expert for Coupons.com for a decade, applying hard-won expertise she developed as a paper coupon-clipping mom of four. The single mom lives in Redwood City, Calif., halfway between San Francisco and San Jose in the famously high cost-of-living Bay Area.

While none of her four kids still live at home, they all still visit frequently — and those visits add up. "They come over to hang out, raid my fridge, comb through the pantry," she says. "So, even though I live alone, I feel like I still grocery shop for five people!"

As such, her grocery budget fluctuates: "If it's just me all week, and I'm not entertaining friends or kids, I might spend $50 to $100," Thompson explains. "If I'm entertaining, which I love to do, it can be closer to $100 to $150."

Here's how she does it using a strategy of coupons, offers, and diligent effort.

A "Savings Mindset"

These days, Thompson explains, her overall budget isn't nearly as tight as it was when she was a young stay-at-home mom of four little ones with just her husband's salary supporting the family. Back then, it was all about "trying to use every coupon I could find to stretch our food budget," she says. "I do have more wiggle room now. However, I was in such a savings mindset for so many years of 'always find a coupon' and 'shop the sales' and 'never pay full price,' that I'm still that way now."

For instance, while she enjoys splurging on guests and indulging them with good food and wine, she finds ways to do it affordably in keeping with that savings mindset.

"I shop at club stores like Costco and split large portions with friends," she says. "I use cashback offers and coupons, I join loyalty programs for increased percentages off, or other discounts, and I use promo codes every single time I shop online."

If she can't find a digital promo code, she finds another way. "I check my credit cards," she says. "Some have offers you can activate that can save you lots of money. Spend $75, get $25 back — things like that."

Partnering for Bulk Buys

Even though she lives alone, she loves Costco. "I feel like I get great value there on the items I like to buy," she says. "So I partner with a family nearby who also loves shopping at Costco to shop together and split large-quantity purchases. That way I feel like I'm really getting a good deal, but not being wasteful."

Plus, this approach still allows her access to those great deals on electronics, kitchen supplies, and more.

Her other go-tos include Trader Joe's and Whole Foods.

Here's a sample grocery list:

coffee (recyclable K-cups)

turkey or chicken breast and salmon or tuna ("I don't eat a lot of pork or red meat, so these are my typical protein choices.")

veggies and lettuces for quick salads ("I'll toss a bunch of things together, add a protein and a dressing, and call it lunch.")

fruit ("Every kind I can find — this is my go-to snack.")

some type of pasta and a jarred red sauce

salsa ("...which I'll eat three times a day if I can.")

tortilla chips

eggs

almond milk

yogurt

quick and easy frozen meals (often from Costco)

chocolate ("I have a serious sweet tooth, and I'm OK with that.")

Thompson is happy to splurge on scallops or crab legs for her seafood-loving family on special occasions (or just to make every day special). The same goes for wine.

"That's definitely something I'm willing to spend a few extra bucks on," she says. "Living in the Bay Area and surrounded by so many amazing wineries and wine selections, I appreciate the wine culture and everything that goes into producing a great red vino or bottle of bubbles, so I'll allow myself a generous wine budget. I'm not a wine snob, but I do know what I like!"

Affordable, Hard-Working Staples

For Thompson, pasta is a hard-working and super-affordable staple. "Spaghetti, rotini, fettuccini — any type of noodle!" she says. "I'm always amazed when I make pasta dishes at how inexpensive it is to whip up a delicious meal for very little money. I love Italy and all things Italian… and I love the simplicity of their food and cooking and how they create these really wonderful dishes with just a few ingredients. Cacio e pepe is my favorite Italian dish, and it's made with just three ingredients."

Eggs are also a nutrient-dense, cost-effective, and versatile staple that go a long way in Thompson's house. "They're such a perfect food — I'll scramble them for breakfast, hard boil them for salads, I even added them to my stuffing on Thanksgiving to give it some extra fluff, and it turned out amazing."

Planning and Portioning

These days, she doesn't meal plan meals rigorously but does so informally and flexibly. "I choose an inexpensive protein — I love turkey — then make a large quantity of that over the weekend," she says. "Then I'll portion it out into freezer bags so that I have it ready to go throughout the week."

That means she might roast a turkey breast on Sunday, then have turkey enchiladas on Monday, turkey noodle soup in the slow cooker on Thursday, and diced or shredded turkey breast on my salads for lunch. Somewhere in there, she'd whip up a turkey fettuccine too.

When it comes to leftovers, she'll divvy up portions up into freezable containers to make sure nothing goes to waste. "Better to freeze your leftovers and thaw them when you're ready to eat them than just throw them in the fridge, hoping you'll finish them in the next day or two… only to toss them on the fourth day," she says.

"I really love chili, and I make a really good chili — it might be my signature dish if you ask my kids — but I do not know how to make it in small quantities," she says. "When I make chili, it's in my slow cooker, and it's for an army of 15. So I enjoy what I want for a day or two, then divvy the rest up into freezable bowls so I have a stash in my freezer for the next month or so, or for my kids when they come over."

Coupon Shopping for the Digital Age

While Thompson used to swear by print coupons, she still sticks to the strategy for a modern age. "Use coupons and cashback offers every single time you shop," she advises. "It's like free money!"