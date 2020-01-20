Five Creative Ways to Use Mozzarella

Whether that mozzarella cheese in your fridge is shredded, fresh, pearl, string, or block, you can put it to work with these creative ideas.
1. Mozzarella Garlic Biscuits

Garlic knots meet mozzarella puffs in this twist. Flatten the biscuits from a refrigerated can (not the flaky kind). Wrap each biscuit around a 3/4-inch cube of mozzarella and roll into balls. Set, seam side down, on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Bake in the oven at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C), about 10 minutes until golden brown. Brush with a mixture of melted butter, minced garlic, a pinch of salt, and finely chopped parsley.

2. Veggie Pizza

This easy pizza is great with any vegetables you have on hand. Put 2 matzo crackers on a baking sheet. Spread on 1/4 cup marinara sauce, then lightly sprinkle with garlic salt and oregano. Top with 3/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, a sliced tomato, and 1/4 cup sliced black olives. Bake in the oven at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) until cheese is melted, about 5 minutes.

3. Cheesy Meatballs

Next time you're making spaghetti and meatballs, add cubes of mozzarella to the centers of your meatballs.

4. Marinated Pearls

Stir together 1/3 cup olive oil, a few tablespoons chopped fresh basil and parsley, 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper, 2 to 3 minced garlic cloves, and 1 tablespoon finely chopped sun-dried tomatoes. Add 1 pound mozzarella pearls. Chill for at least 4 hours or up to 3 days. Enjoy them on salad, skewered with cherry tomatoes, or over pasta.

5. Keto-Friendly Mozzarella Sticks

Freeze a package of mozzarella sticks for a few hours or until firm. Cook bacon slices (1 for each cheese stick) in a skillet over medium-high heat until just starting to crisp but still pliable. Wrap each cheese stick with a bacon strip. Bake in the oven at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C), 5 to 7 minutes. Serve with marinara for dipping.

Discover even more cheesy recipes made with mozzarella.

This article originally appeared in the February/March 2020 issue of Allrecipes Magazine.

