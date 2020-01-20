Five Creative Ways to Use Mozzarella
1. Mozzarella Garlic Biscuits
Garlic knots meet mozzarella puffs in this twist. Flatten the biscuits from a refrigerated can (not the flaky kind). Wrap each biscuit around a 3/4-inch cube of mozzarella and roll into balls. Set, seam side down, on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Bake in the oven at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C), about 10 minutes until golden brown. Brush with a mixture of melted butter, minced garlic, a pinch of salt, and finely chopped parsley.
2. Veggie Pizza
This easy pizza is great with any vegetables you have on hand. Put 2 matzo crackers on a baking sheet. Spread on 1/4 cup marinara sauce, then lightly sprinkle with garlic salt and oregano. Top with 3/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, a sliced tomato, and 1/4 cup sliced black olives. Bake in the oven at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) until cheese is melted, about 5 minutes.
3. Cheesy Meatballs
Next time you're making spaghetti and meatballs, add cubes of mozzarella to the centers of your meatballs.
4. Marinated Pearls
Stir together 1/3 cup olive oil, a few tablespoons chopped fresh basil and parsley, 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper, 2 to 3 minced garlic cloves, and 1 tablespoon finely chopped sun-dried tomatoes. Add 1 pound mozzarella pearls. Chill for at least 4 hours or up to 3 days. Enjoy them on salad, skewered with cherry tomatoes, or over pasta.
5. Keto-Friendly Mozzarella Sticks
Freeze a package of mozzarella sticks for a few hours or until firm. Cook bacon slices (1 for each cheese stick) in a skillet over medium-high heat until just starting to crisp but still pliable. Wrap each cheese stick with a bacon strip. Bake in the oven at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C), 5 to 7 minutes. Serve with marinara for dipping.
Discover even more cheesy recipes made with mozzarella.
This article originally appeared in the February/March 2020 issue of Allrecipes Magazine.