February Produce Guide: What's In Season Now?
Fall in love with your food this Valentine's season by opting for fresh, seasonal produce. Need a little help with your shopping list? We've put together a comprehensive list of the fruits and veggies you should look out for in February (including our best buying tips, storage hacks, and recipes):
Blood Oranges
We've said it before and we'll say it again: Blood oranges will brighten even the gloomiest winter days. The juicy citrus fruit (which looks like a regular orange from the outside, but has gorgeous crimson flesh on the inside) is full of complex, sweet, and slightly tart flavor.
What to Look For
Choose firm blood oranges that feel heavy for their size, as these will be the juiciest. Avoid fruits that have bruises, dents, or lots of discoloration.
Storage
Store blood oranges at room temperature if you're going to eat them within a day or two. They'll last for about 10 days if you keep them in the fridge.
Recipes
Collards
Make sure to get your hands on collard greens ASAP if you want to enjoy the leafy green during peak season. A staple of Southern cuisine, collard greens are known for their sturdiness. The leaves hold up well when cooked for long periods of time, so they're commonly used in soups and braises.
What to Look For
Look for dark green leaves with light-colored veins and stems. The greens should be firm, not floppy. Avoid dull, brown, or discolored leaves.
Storage
Keep the unwashed greens in an airtight plastic bag or storage container in the crisper drawer of the fridge, where they should last for up to a week.
Recipes
Lemons, Limes, and Oranges
Don't let winter pass you by without making the most of citrus season! Lemons, limes, and oranges are at their best during the cooler months — so make sure to stock up on the colorful fruits next time you're at the grocery store (and don't forget about kumquats, grapefruits, and Sumo Citrus).
What to Look For
Pick citrus fruits that are smooth, vibrant, and free of blemishes and discoloration. The juiciest lemons, limes, and oranges feel heavy for their size.
Storage
Most citrus fruits will last for a few days to a week at room temperature. In a breathable storage bag in the fridge, though, they can stay fresh for up to a month.
Recipes
Kale
Think you don't like kale? Think again! You may not have had it prepared correctly. This delicious powerhouse leafy green is still in season in February – seize the day and try a new kale-based salad, side dish, or appetizer.
What to Look For
When you're shopping for kale, opt for bags or bunches with smaller leaves. These tend to be more tender and milder in flavor. Look for unwilted, bright green, and crisp kale.
Storage
Wrap unwashed kale in paper towels, seal it in an airtight storage bag, and store it in the crisper drawer of your fridge for about a week.
Recipes
Leeks
The leek, a late winter veggie, has a sweet-earthy flavor that's reminiscent of other members of the allium family (such as onions, shallots, and garlic). You can use leeks in the same ways you'd use cooked onions, but their mild flavor means you can also eat them raw.
What to Look For
Buy straight, firm leeks with white necks and dark green leaves. The bulbs should be smooth and fresh-looking, with no cracks or discoloration.
Storage
Store unwashed, loosely wrapped leeks in the crisper drawer of your fridge for up to two weeks.
Recipes
Pomegranates
Since February is the tail end of pomegranate season, now's the time to try it in sweet desserts, savory dinners, and refreshing drinks. Fans of sweet-tart flavor won't be able to get enough of the vibrant fruit.
What to Look For
Buy hard, heavy pomegranates that are free of cracks and bruises. Size is an indicator of juiciness, so choose the largest pomegranates you can find.
Storage
You can keep pomegranates at room temperature for a week. After that, transfer them to the fridge. They'll stay good there for about two weeks.
Recipes
More seasonal fruits and vegetables to enjoy in February:
- Beets
- Cabbage
- Celery root
- Chicory
- Grapefruit
- Kumquat
- Parsnips
- Pears
- Potatoes
- Turnips
- Winter Squash
