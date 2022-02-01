February Produce Guide: What's In Season Now?

Here’s your ultimate guide to February produce, including buying tips, storage hacks, and seasonal recipes.
By Corey Williams February 01, 2022
Credit: Allrecipes Illustrations

Fall in love with your food this Valentine's season by opting for fresh, seasonal produce. Need a little help with your shopping list? We've put together a comprehensive list of the fruits and veggies you should look out for in February (including our best buying tips, storage hacks, and recipes): 

Credit: Allrecipes Illustrations

Blood Oranges

Credit: Alina Nechaeva/Getty Images

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Blood oranges will brighten even the gloomiest winter days. The juicy citrus fruit (which looks like a regular orange from the outside, but has gorgeous crimson flesh on the inside) is full of complex, sweet, and slightly tart flavor. 

What to Look For

Choose firm blood oranges that feel heavy for their size, as these will be the juiciest. Avoid fruits that have bruises, dents, or lots of discoloration. 

Storage

Store blood oranges at room temperature if you're going to eat them within a day or two. They'll last for about 10 days if you keep them in the fridge. 

Recipes

Credit: Kim

Explore our entire collection of Blood Orange Recipes.

Read more: What Is a Blood Orange and What Does It Taste Like?

Collards

Raw Collard Greens

Make sure to get your hands on collard greens ASAP if you want to enjoy the leafy green during peak season. A staple of Southern cuisine, collard greens are known for their sturdiness. The leaves hold up well when cooked for long periods of time, so they're commonly used in soups and braises

What to Look For

Look for dark green leaves with light-colored veins and stems. The greens should be firm, not floppy. Avoid dull, brown, or discolored leaves. 

Storage

Keep the unwashed greens in an airtight plastic bag or storage container in the crisper drawer of the fridge, where they should last for up to a week. 

Recipes

Credit: Wyattdogster

Explore our entire collection of Collard Greens Recipes

Read more: What Are Collard Greens and How Do You Cook Them?

Lemons, Limes, and Oranges

Make the most of citrus season | Photo by Meredith

Don't let winter pass you by without making the most of citrus season! Lemons, limes, and oranges are at their best during the cooler months — so make sure to stock up on the colorful fruits next time you're at the grocery store (and don't forget about kumquats, grapefruits, and Sumo Citrus). 

What to Look For

Pick citrus fruits that are smooth, vibrant, and free of blemishes and discoloration. The juiciest lemons, limes, and oranges feel heavy for their size. 

Storage

Most citrus fruits will last for a few days to a week at room temperature. In a breathable storage bag in the fridge, though, they can stay fresh for up to a month. 

Recipes

Credit: France C

Explore our entire collection of Citrus Recipes

Read more: How to Zest Lemons, Limes, and Oranges

Kale

Photo by Meredith

Think you don't like kale? Think again! You may not have had it prepared correctly. This delicious powerhouse leafy green is still in season in February – seize the day and try a new kale-based salad, side dish, or appetizer

What to Look For

When you're shopping for kale, opt for bags or bunches with smaller leaves. These tend to be more tender and milder in flavor. Look for unwilted, bright green, and crisp kale. 

Storage

Wrap unwashed kale in paper towels, seal it in an airtight storage bag, and store it in the crisper drawer of your fridge for about a week. 

Recipes

Credit: Melissa Goff

Explore our entire collection of Kale Recipes.

Read more: How and Why You Should Eat Kale  

Leeks

Credit: Meredith

The leek, a late winter veggie, has a sweet-earthy flavor that's reminiscent of other members of the allium family (such as onions, shallots, and garlic). You can use leeks in the same ways you'd use cooked onions, but their mild flavor means you can also eat them raw. 

What to Look For

Buy straight, firm leeks with white necks and dark green leaves. The bulbs should be smooth and fresh-looking, with no cracks or discoloration.  

Storage

Store unwashed, loosely wrapped leeks in the crisper drawer of your fridge for up to two weeks. 

Recipes

Explore our entire collection of Leek Recipes

Read more: What Are Leeks and How Do You Cook With Them?

Pomegranates

Pomegranates and Seeds | Photo by Vanessa Greaves

Since February is the tail end of pomegranate season, now's the time to try it in sweet desserts, savory dinners, and refreshing drinks. Fans of sweet-tart flavor won't be able to get enough of the vibrant fruit. 

What to Look For

Buy hard, heavy pomegranates that are free of cracks and bruises. Size is an indicator of juiciness, so choose the largest pomegranates you can find. 

Storage

You can keep pomegranates at room temperature for a week. After that, transfer them to the fridge. They'll stay good there for about two weeks. 

Recipes

Photo by Amanda, originally submitted 10/27/2009
| Credit: Amanda

Explore our entire collection of Pomegranate Recipes

Read more: How to Cut and Seed a Pomegranate the No-Mess Way

More seasonal fruits and vegetables to enjoy in February: 

Credit: KGora
  • Beets
  • Cabbage
  • Celery root
  • Chicory
  • Grapefruit
  • Kumquat
  • Parsnips
  • Pears
  • Potatoes
  • Turnips
  • Winter Squash

