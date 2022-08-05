After Traveling Around the World, These Are 10 Condiments I Keep in My Kitchen 

In the United States, certain tables are traditionally dressed with condiments like salt, pepper, ketchup, and mustard. And while these may scratch a certain simple culinary itch, the fact is that the world of condiments is much broader – and more delicious. And I had the great luck to sample many of them while spending two years as a digital nomad in more than 50 countries. Now back in the States, I've added these 10 fantastic condiments I discovered to my kitchen pantry and have been inspired to use them both as traditional condiments as well as full-fledged ingredients in recipes. My cooking has never been better.

Gochujang from Korea

A foundational sauce of Korean cooking, gochujang is a base in many of the region's signature dishes — from bibimbap and tteokbokki to their traditional barbeque sauce and world-famous Korean fried chicken. Gochujang in Korean means chili (gochu) paste (jang), and that's precisely what it is. The thing I love most about gochujang is its depth of flavor. Each gochujang recipe can differ, but overall it's spicy, vibrant with ingredients like garlic and onion, and slightly sweet. While I love to use this paste when attempting my latest batch of Korean Fried Chicken, the reality is I use it for much more. When I'm sauteing vegetables, roasting potatoes, or frying a piece of white fish, gochujang makes a much-loved appearance.

Ají Amarillo from Peru

Whenever I'd sit down at a restaurant while traveling through Peru, I was always with a handful of aji amarillo sauce packets on the table. Aji amarillo means yellow pepper in Spanish, but the taste is unlike a yellow pepper you find in the States. Imagine the sweetness of red pepper amplified with a touch of heat and spice — that's the brilliance of aji amarillo. A central ingredient in Peruvian cuisine, the pepper dates back to Incan culture and has since given many of the country's signature dishes their flavorful backbones. As a condiment, aji amarillo is available as a paste, sauced, or even dried. I love keeping the sauce on hand and mixing it with shredded rotisserie chicken and hard-boiled eggs to create my version of Peruvian aji de gallina.

Chimichurri from Argentina

In the 10 weeks I spent in Argentina I think most of my produce intake was via chimichurri, the beloved regional condiment featuring parsley and cilantro (along with onion, vinegar, garlic, dried herbs, and olive oil). A meat-lovers paradise, Argentina is known for its barbecues: plates filled with beef and signature blood sausages complemented by large bowls of chimichurri. While my current New York City apartment does not have a grill to carry on with my asado days, I love to keep chimichurri on hand to top on any steak I make at home — whether that's a skirt steak, ribeye, or filet.

Chili Oil from China

The versatility, flavor, and spice of chili oil can level up any dish on the taste scale. The smoothness of the oil, contrasting with marinated chili peppers and crisps creates an incredible combination. With variations originating from different provinces of China, chili oil has since spread far and wide in popularity. While it's compatible with many dishes (even ice cream!), my favorite way to use chili oil is in soups or when sauteing vegetables. A helpful hint when buying or making homemade chili oil: Leave in the dried chilis after seeping – that's where much of the condiment's flavor originates.

Sweet Chili Sauce from Thailand

As I made my way to Southeast Asia, I was greeted by the sweet nectar of Thai sweet chili sauce, otherwise known as nam chim kai. Typically made from red chili peppers, rice wine vinegar, and sugar, this sauce pairs wonderfully with any fried foods, from spring rolls to fried chicken — the sweetness and heat help break up the oily mouth-feel from frying. I also enjoy using it as a dip for fresh vegetables like carrots or cucumbers.

Mostarda from Italy

Not a particularly well-known condiment, mostarda is a staple in Northern Italy, where it originated. A combination of fruits like pears, apricots, oranges, peaches, and cherries marinated in sugar and candied before being mixed with mustard, mostarda is often paired with boiled meats like the traditional Italian lesso. My favorite way to enjoy it? Keeping my favorite sharp cheese company.

Kewpie Mayonnaise from Japan

Ever noticed the mayo at your local Japanese restaurant varies slightly from your average jar of Hellman's or Duke's? It tastes rich and tangy, and the flavor is just a bit deeper than its American cousins? That's Kewpie mayonnaise, and its differences from American mayonnaise are subtle but significant. Kewpie mayo utilizes just the egg yolks instead of whole eggs and uses rice vinegar instead of distilled vinegar — delivering that enhanced sweet and tangy note. I love using this creamy goodness to elevate any sushi roll or shrimp-fried rice dish.

Peri-Peri Sauce from Portugal

While Portugal could serve me anything overlooking a Lisbon sunset and it would be superior, peri-peri sauce stands on its own. With a complex history involving Portuguese settlement in Southern Africa and subsequent migration patterns, the sauce made from the Bird's Eye chili packs a lot of heat (and flavor, including lemon, vinegar, olive oil, salt, onion, bay leaves, and garlic in addition to peppers). I love using peri-peri sauce as a marinade to prepare chicken (wings or thighs), as well as with seafood including shrimp.

Tapenade from France

As someone who spends a lot of money at the local olive bar, I knew tapenade would be one of the condiments I'd "bring home" from time spent in France. Salty and full of heart-healthy oils, tapenade suits a savory craving perfectly. It's said that the original tapenades of France's Provence region featured the local, small black olives, but you can find all kinds of variations now. Expect notes of lemon juice, garlic, fresh herbs, and definitely capers in the chunky paste. I love to incorporate tapenade into a cheese board or bake it inside a puff pastry before a dinner party.

Related: Kalamata Olive Tapenade Recipe

H.P. Sauce from the United Kingdom