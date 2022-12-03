Food News and Trends Our 5 Favorite Breakfast Deals at Costco—And How to Hack Them Here's how to make your favorite morning staples even tastier. By Annie Campbell Annie Campbell Instagram Annie Campbell is an Allrecipes video personality and producer who tries many of the trending foods you've been curious about on the internet. Her 'We Tried It' video series covers a wide variety of cooking content, from easy, 3-ingredient dishes and recreated restaurant favorites to fearlessly tasting the strangest food combinations on the internet. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on December 3, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Adobe Stock/Allrecipes When it comes to feeding a family for breakfast, Costco is the perfect place to start. The bakery might be your usual go-to spot for fresh bagels, breads, and muffins, but with increased prices around the whole store this season, some of these items aren't as budget-friendly as they used to be. With that in mind, we've shopped around all the aisles to find the best bargains for your wallet. Furthermore, we're sharing some editor-approved hacks for best enjoying these budget-friendly breakfasts. From pancake casseroles to make-ahead frozen yogurt parfaits, there are countless ways to put these store-bought favorites to good use. Costco shelves are constantly changing, but these breakfast items are staples you can rely on all year long. 1. Kellogg's Eggo Homestyle Waffles Costco The Deal: $13.99 for 72 waffles How to Hack It For crispy, golden edges and a soft, fluffy center, give the frozen waffles a quick cook in the air fryer. Spread each side with a small pat of butter, then cook for 5-7 minutes at 350 degrees F. From there, you can take the waffles to the sweet or savory side of breakfast, creating avocado-waffle 'toast', a kicked-up chicken and waffles sandwich, or even eggs benedict with a fluffy waffle base. 10 Ways to Use That Box of Frozen Waffles for More Than Just a Quick Breakfast 2. Kirkland Signature Organic Ancient Grain Granola Costco The Deal: $10.49 for 18 servings How to Hack It We all love a classic peanut butter sandwich, but you'll never go for another plain one again after trying this hack. Sprinkle some granola into your next PB&J or peanut butter-and-banana sandwich before sealing it up for a sweet, satisfying, and totally unexpected crunch. Or, if you're looking for a little more extravagance, you can pulse a few cups of granola in the food processor and use the crunchy blend to make this show-stopping Breakfast Cheesecake with Granola Crust instead. Who knew a humble bag of granola could be turned into a breakfast this fabulous? 3. Costco Bakery Butter Croissants Costco The Deal: $5.99 for 12 croissants How to Hack It While our favorite flaky pastries recently jumped up a dollar in price, that doesn't make us crave them any less. Besides, you still can't find bigger, fresher butter croissants for a better price (almost) anywhere. When you go to heat them up, don't touch the microwave. Just like the frozen waffles, these croissants are made infinitely better by the air fryer. Although they're usually soft and pliable right out of the box, these buttery croissants get their golden, crispy crust back after just 3-4 minutes in an air fryer pre-heated to 325 degrees F. From there, you can use them as the buttery, flaky base for chicken salad sandwiches, cheesy eggs with bacon, or even a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream. 4. Bisquick Pancake & Baking Mix Costco The Deal: $9.99 for 96-oz box How to Hack It This short-cut ingredient is a breakfast lifesaver, and while there are dozens of ways to use the baking mix for every meal, from savory sausage balls to beautiful blackberry cobbler, here's our favorite way to hack it for breakfast: with a can of soda. To make your fluffiest (and easiest) homemade biscuits ever, all you have to do is combine Bisquick mix, lemon-lime soda (like 7-Up), and sour cream until a sticky dough forms, roll it out on a floured surface, then cut the dough into circles using a cookie cutter or the rim of a wine glass. The carbonation of the soda reacts with the leavening in the mix to create fluffy, fabulous biscuits in just under 15 minutes. These Easy 7-Up Biscuits Have the "Perfect Texture" 5. Kirkland Signature Organic Peanut Butter Costco The Deal: $12.69 for 2 28-oz jars How to Hack It Maple syrup is great, but we'd have to argue Peanut Butter Syrup is even better. Stir together peanut butter, milk, sugar, and vanilla in a saucepan, and after just 3 minutes, you'll have a syrup that makes any breakfast take on an entirely new sweet, creamy, and nutty flavor. Perfect on pancakes, waffles, or anything your peanut butter-loving heart desires. Costco Obsessives Swear By These 10 Products Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit