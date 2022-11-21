We Tried the New Fall-flavored Sparkling Waters—Here Are the Ones Worth Buying

Fall is firmly here, and with it comes all kinds of Fall-flavored goodies. Pumpkin spice, apple, cranberry, maple and ginger all come to mind.

Well what if we told you that those same flavors are now available in sparkling waters? Mic. Drop.

That's right, some of your favorite seltzer companies are premiering Fall-flavored drinks, and we taste-tested them to see if they were worth buying. Spoiler alert: There are some and these were our favorites.

The Best Fall Seltzer Overall: Aura Bora's Honey Pumpkin

At first, this one took us a minute to understand. We're firmly in the pumpkin spice camp, but this drink isn't that. It smells and tastes like actual pumpkin (not just the spice), with a honey flavor coming in the aftertaste. It's hard to explain what's so good about this—maybe it's the balance of the bitterness of the sparkling water against the sweetness of the honey. Maybe it's because raw pumpkin has a cantaloupe or honey dew like scent and flavor to it. Either way, it blew all of the other sparkling waters out of the, well, water!

Best Fall Spiced Seltzer: Aura Bora Chai Cranberry

With big and bold chai flavors, as well as a slight tartness and bitterness from the cranberry, this sparkling water should definitely be on your radar. If you're a fan of chai spices like cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon, then you will definitely enjoy this one.

Best Fall Berry Seltzer: Waterloo Cranberry

This one tastes just like it smells. A moderate jam-like, dark berry note sends you straight to Thanksgiving for cranberry sauce. Except it doesn't have that tangy bite you come to expect from cranberry. There's a slight bitterness from the sparkling water. Sip, sip, and keep sipping to enjoy this one!

Best Fall Ginger Seltzer: Portland Syrups Ginger

Portland Syrups hit it out of the park with this one. It smells like candied ginger, but tastes like raw ginger. The flavor builds as you drink it, in particular the spiciness, which isn't from the ginger alone but also Japanese chiles. This one is just a syrup so you have to have plain sparkling water (store-bought or made with a soda maker) to add it to. This can be a benefit if you want to be more in control of just how much flavor your water has.

Best Fall Mocktail: Hella Cocktail Co Bitters & Soda Ginger Turmeric

You've got to love a bitter flavor to enjoy this drink. The company's 'Hella Aromatic Bitters' include Jamaican allspice, black peppercorns, caraway, cinnamon sticks, cloves, and rose hips, and is definitely the prominent flavor. There is a light ginger and turmeric taste, but this drink is most reminiscent of an Old Fashioned (sans sugar and alcohol, of course!).

One to Skip: Waterloo Spiced Apple

There's a strong cinnamon and cooked apple—like applesauce—scent, but the cinnamon overpowers the apple, and the flavor matches. It's a good one-off drink, to have with your thanksgiving meal, and to share with friends, but we're not sure it's one we'd come back to drink after drink, mostly because of the strong cinnamon.