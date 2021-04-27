10 Essential Tools Bakers Swear By
If you are a passionate home baker, having the right tools is half the job! Great gear can make the difference between a pleasurable baking experience and an annoying one. Whether you are all-in on sourdough bread, doing a deep dive into pies and pastries, or knocking out cakes and cookies like a boss, here are the tools that bakers swear by to make their baking better.
1 Kitchen Scale
Once you start baking by weight instead of volume, you will never go back. The precision of weight measurements offered by a kitchen scale means that you can achieve consistent results every time. Depending on how you measure in a measuring cup, a cup of flour can weigh as little as four and a quarter ounces or as much eight ounces, depending on how tightly packed the cup is, and how well you level the top. Think about a difference of nearly four ounces in a recipe, and you can see how something could easily get tough or dry. There are great conversion charts available, and many recipes are now written with both metric and imperial measurements.
2 Danish Whisk
Any bread baker knows that the initial mix of dough to a shaggy constancy can be hard to get right. And stiff cookie doughs can also be hard to bring together. But if you love to mix things without the use of an electric mixer, a Danish whisk will be an amazing addition to your baking arsenal. It just moves smoothly through your dough like magic!
3 Silicone Spatula
Whether you are folding egg whites into cake batter or scraping every last bit of whipped cream into a piping bag, a well-made spatula is exactly what you need. And one made of silicone makes for super easy cleanup, no seams to collect grunge, not to mention long life since the head cannot be accidentally detached. They go right in your dishwasher, and are safe up to 550 degrees F (288 degrees C), so you can stir your caramel without worry of melting.
4 Bench Scraper
From helping release pie crust from your work surface, to moving chopped nuts or fruits easily from your cutting board to the mixing bowl, to helping cut dough, a great bench scraper is an amazing tool that you will reach for again and again and likely will sneak into your other cooking as well. We like one with an offset handle, for ease of using to transfer items, and with ruled markings on the edge for fast measurements and uniform sizes.
5 Adjustable Measuring Cup
If you have ever tried to measure sticky stuff for baking like peanut butter, lard, molasses or honey, you know how annoying it can be to get it out of the measuring cup. We love having a measuring cup with a plunger function for ease of removal!
6 Ceramic Pie Weights
Having a great set of pie weights for blind baking crusts is a baking pleasure, and ceramic weights capture and distribute heat evenly. Plus, they are a one-time investment. Upgrade from the beans and rice you have been using, and gift yourself a generous container of pie weights. Most of these are pretty much made equal, so look for a minimum of 2 pounds of weights in a useful storage container.
7 Disposable Piping Bags
Cleaning out fabric piping bags is an exercise in frustration, but it is time to graduate from the resealable bag hack. Get some sturdy disposable piping bags for everything from decoration to even batter distribution. Once you start using piping bags regularly, you'll realize they are ideal for any messy job. Filling muffin tins, frosting cakes, making piped items like meringue cookies or eclairs.
8 Parchment Paper Sheets
Lining your cookie sheets and sheet pans quickly is always a good idea, and precut parchment sheets make baking faster and easier. Unlike rolled parchment, which never lays flat, these sheets are designed to perfectly fit your standard half-sheet pan and are easily cut or adjusted to other sizes as needed. Parchment is the ideal liner for any baked good you want to be sure of smooth and easy removal, whether it is your stickiest gingerbread or your most delicate macarons. No amount of spraying and flouring can match the perfect non-stick of parchment, and it makes cleanup a breeze. We especially love it for easy shifting of cookies to racks for cooling, you can slide the whole sheet right off onto the rack, no risk of breaking in transfer.
9 Hand Mixer
Even if you have a stand mixer, sometimes you just need that middle ground between mixing something by hand and bringing out the big guns. A good hand mixer is your best friend for fast dump cake batters, simple cookies, fast whipped cream and other everyday mixing needs. I own two stand mixers, but I still use my hand mixer regularly for easy bakes.
10 The Best Vanilla
Sometimes your best tool as a baker is just great ingredients. And the premium product for any baker is always going to be vanilla. Your most expensive ingredient, but also the one you reach for in nearly every recipe, if you are baking up a storm, it is time to upgrade to the pro size vanilla. Your per-ounce cost drops significantly when you buy the large size, and since extract lasts a couple of years without degrading, it is an investment worth making.
