10 Essential Tools Bakers Swear By

1 Kitchen Scale

Once you start baking by weight instead of volume, you will never go back. The precision of weight measurements offered by a kitchen scale means that you can achieve consistent results every time. Depending on how you measure in a measuring cup, a cup of flour can weigh as little as four and a quarter ounces or as much eight ounces, depending on how tightly packed the cup is, and how well you level the top. Think about a difference of nearly four ounces in a recipe, and you can see how something could easily get tough or dry. There are great conversion charts available, and many recipes are now written with both metric and imperial measurements.