7 Energy Boosting Snacks for Your Next Adventure
Going on a road trip or plane ride any time soon? Make the journey a whole lot sweeter with one of these energy boosting snacks. They're a cinch to make and taste way better than anything you'll buy at the store. These homemade power snacks will keep you going, and make that long journey a little easier.
These tasty bars are packed with nuts, but have a rich chocolaty taste. They take just 15 minutes to make, and won't melt or crumble on your travels.
These granola bars are sweetened with honey and fortified with oats, flax seeds, and wheatgerm. They taste like a treat, but they're super healthy and sustaining.
These potassium-packed banana muffins are topped with coconuts and granola. They'll keep you going all afternoon.
You won't find a trail mix like this in the store. It really has it all: oats, seeds, fruits, nuts and candy.
Sometimes a good old-fashioned oatmeal cookie with peanut butter is just the treat to bring a smile to your face on a busy day.
If you're trying to cut down on sugar, these date and cashew energy bites are the prefect sugar-free treat to take on the road.
A little protein powder gives these tasty bars some extra punch.