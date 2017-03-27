7 Energy Boosting Snacks for Your Next Adventure

These 7 energy boosting treats are perfect for road trips or plane journeys. They're healthier and tastier than anything you'll buy in the store.
By Vicky McDonald March 27, 2017
Going on a road trip or plane ride any time soon? Make the journey a whole lot sweeter with one of these energy boosting snacks. They're a cinch to make and taste way better than anything you'll buy at the store. These homemade power snacks will keep you going, and make that long journey a little easier.

1. Chef John's Chocolate Energy Bars

These tasty bars are packed with nuts, but have a rich chocolaty taste. They take just 15 minutes to make, and won't melt or crumble on your travels.

Photo by Chef John

2. Cranberry Nut Oatmeal Granola Bars

These granola bars are sweetened with honey and fortified with oats, flax seeds, and wheatgerm. They taste like a treat, but they're super healthy and sustaining.

Photo by lutzflcat

3. Banana Crumb Muffins with a Crunch

These potassium-packed banana muffins are topped with coconuts and granola. They'll keep you going all afternoon.

Photo by Dianne

4. Tasty Maple Trail Mix

You won't find a trail mix like this in the store. It really has it all: oats, seeds, fruits, nuts and candy.

Photo by lutzflcat

5. Oatmeal Peanut Butter Cookies

Sometimes a good old-fashioned oatmeal cookie with peanut butter is just the treat to bring a smile to your face on a busy day.

Photo by COOKIN4MYFAMILY

6. Cinnamon Energy Bites

If you're trying to cut down on sugar, these date and cashew energy bites are the prefect sugar-free treat to take on the road.

Photo by Alli Schifcliff

7. High-Fiber, High-Protein Breakfast Bars

A little protein powder gives these tasty bars some extra punch.

Photo by SavedByGrace
