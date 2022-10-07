We Found the Corn Cob Tables from Emma Chamberlain's House Tour

Celebrity home tours — we love to watch them, or at the very least, hate-watch them. Whether you're looking for genuine home inspiration, or just want a voyeuristic view into how the other half lives, they're certainly entertaining. Every once in a while, a tour comes around that makes waves on the internet, and this past week it's undoubtedly been the Architectural Digest "Open Door" tour of YouTube star Emma Chamberlain's home.

From gorgeous marble countertops and natural wood to mid-century modern furniture and vintage collectibles, Chamberlain's home is basically an amalgamation of every millennial's dream home. But one item, in particular, caught our eye, and to no one's surprise, it's food-inspired.

It's those adorable corn cob and pineapple-shaped side tables by Chamberlain's pool. I mean, can you even imagine a more beautiful thing?! Talk about the perfect summer poolside decor. I just had to know where they were from, and spoiler alert: I found 'em.

I have to confess — I didn't even have to look for these tables, because after doing a little investigating (cue the classic movie trope and enhance), I confirmed a suspicion that they were indeed the tables I've had on my "wish list" for years as a self-proclaimed corn-obsessive (pre-Corn Kid I might add). Made by an Australian company called Third Drawer Down, these tables have sat on my Pinterest boards and mood boards for nearly a decade, waiting on a "maybe-when-it-goes-on-sale" moment.

Made of resin, the giant corn cob table (I've been advised to call it a table and not a stool here for obvious reasons) has all the hallmarks of a real corn cob: lots of kernels and, of course, a big bite taken out of the side.

The company also makes several other food-inspired tables including several fruit versions and others that look like stacks of hamburgers and donuts. Emma also had a pineapple table poolside — we have to assume it's from Third Drawer Down, as well.

The good news is that unlike most of the items in Chamberlain's home tour, you can actually purchase these tables for yourself. The bad news is they will cost you a pretty penny (especially if you want several like Emma). The corn cob tables can cost anywhere between $250-$300 apiece and can be purchased through TDD or on Amazon. After millions of views on her house tour, we could easily see these selling out, so if you want these corn-tastic tables in your home, you better act fast.