How One California Food Blogger Stretches $250 per Week To Satisfy Elevated Tastes

Elizabeth Van Lierde shops for essentials as well as ingredients to create the photo-worthy foods she shares on her platforms.

Elizabeth Van Lierde is a 29-year-old writer, recipe developer, and food stylist. As the founder of the entertaining blog The College Housewife and the author of the new cookbook Everyday Entertaining, she's found major success with her approach to elevating everyday eating and entertaining, geared at younger generations.

While Van Lierde has millions of eyes on her thriving social media, she lives at home in Orange County, Calif., with her boyfriend and her golden retriever. On the weekends, you can find her cooking up a backyard meal with margaritas — and going for a fancier feel even when she doesn't have company.

She spends up to about $250 per week on food for the household, and about half of that — about $80 to $100, she estimates — goes to weekly grocery essentials. The rest goes to dining out and also buying the items she needs for her food photography.

"Being a food blogger, we eat what I am shooting for the week quite often," she explains.

Here's how Van Lierde shops to cook both for herself and for her livelihood.

Stay Stocked on Essentials

In addition to preparing food for photo shoots, Van Lierde has to stock her kitchen with the essentials of everyday life for herself and her boyfriend. For her, that means shopping once a week for staples.

She prefers to shop in person at stores like Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and Sprouts (which carries an array of natural and organic foods, including fresh produce and bulk foods). Occasionally, she will also place an online order with the delivery app Instacart "when I'm running short on time during the week," she says.

Here's a sample grocery list for Van Lierde's essentials:

eggs

avocado

vanilla coffee creamer

sweet potatoes

salmon filet

butter

Pink Lady apples

Greek yogurt

string cheese

Cheddar cheese block

coffee (decaf and regular)

container of mixed greens

rosemary

lemons

While her budget isn't too strict, Van Lierde knows she'll come out ahead if she makes her list and shops accordingly instead of heading into the grocery store without a plan. "Stick to what you came in for," she recommends. "I have a terrible habit of coming out with twice as many things as I went in for."

Elevate Everyday Eating With Strategic Splurges

Coffee is an everyday pleasure in Van Lierde's house, and she's comfortable splurging to elevate and diversify the experience.

"I find I go in just for one bag and walk out with three overpriced kinds that I definitely didn't need!" she says.

Olive oil, good cuts of meat, cheese, and wine are other groceries that she says fall into the category of her "big-ticket items," worthy splurges that she's happy to spend on because it makes a fundamental difference in the experience.

Van Lierde says she also isn't keen to compromise when it comes to freshness.

"I hardly ever, if at all, buy frozen or canned produce," she says. And while that adds up, she finds fresh produce critical to her cooking. Freshness is key. For instance, in a favorite summer panzanella salad (whose recipe appears in her cookbook): It brims with peaches, heirloom tomatoes, and Persian cucumbers.

Make Versatile Staples Work Harder

While the blogger and frequent hostess may have elevated tastes, she also has a few affordable go-tos that are easy on the wallet but bring enormous value to the kitchen.

For instance, yogurt is a nutrition-packed favorite that easily earns its place in the grocery budget.

"I always hit up whatever yogurt is on sale and stock up," she says. "It's the best easy snack and usually has a decent shelf life for a few weeks."

Similarly, she says, eggs are a budget-friendly grocery staple that are packed with nutrition and make for a versatile meal starter — or leftover booster — any time of day.

"I love eggs for breakfast, lunch, dinner, you name it," Van Lierde says. "I usually will fry up a fresh egg on top of leftovers to revive them and for some added protein."

For instance, she adds eggs to an elevated and hearty dish that uses ultra-affordable dried ramen noodle packs as its base, jazzed up with mushrooms, carrots, kale, green onions, and jalapeños.

Make Leftovers More Appealing

In addition to eggs, Van Lierde likes to refresh leftovers — and lighten up meals — with fresh greens.

"I'll be honest, I am a terrible meal planner," she confesses. "But I do always have some greens on hand that I can add to any dishes to help them feel a bit healthier."

Similarly, she says, "We usually always have a bin of sweet potatoes on hand that are also healthy and versatile for most meals."