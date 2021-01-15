A Clever Use for Your Electric Kettle That You Haven't Thought of Yet

There's a whole lot more that you can do with an electric kettle besides using it to make food and drinks.

I recently let an electric kettle into my life and I am thoroughly convinced that it has changed my life for the better.

My beautiful pink kettle has upgraded my work-from-home routine by brewing me faster and stronger cups of coffee and has made my nights cozier with hotter peppermint tea. Plus, it helps free up the one good burner on my stove.

Other Uses for Your Electric Kettle:

If you've ever used an electric kettle, then you already know its capabilities go far beyond beverages. That hot water works perfectly with oatmeal, instant noodles, and rice, making it a perfect accomplice for what's inside your pantry. You can even cook stuff inside your kettle if it's big enough. But to truly make the most of your electric kettle, you need to expand your mind even more.

You need to use your electric kettle to clean.

3 electric kettles are displayed on a colorful background Credit: Allrecipes Illustration

If I'm starting to lose you, hang on a minute. Think about it. Boiling water kills germs, and it's way more effective at removing grime and food residue. An electric kettle can reach 100 degrees Celsius (212 degrees Fahrenheit) in a few minutes. There's also a better sense of pouring control, since you don't have to worry about burning your fingers when you wrap them around the handle. Why use more hot water from your sink or tub when you can use less water at a temperature that cleans more effectively?

Got any dirty cups or dishes that need to soak? Fire up that electric kettle. Want to give your Barkeepers Friend or vinegar and baking soda mixture a little extra power? Pour some boiling water on it. Are you looking for a precise way to remove something gross from your sink or toilet? Yet again, may I recommend the electric kettle?

If you're on the fence about investing in an electric kettle, go ahead and climb down. I and many other electric kettle owners can vouch that your life will never be the same again — and neither will those hard-to-clean, sticky messes in your cookware.