Is It Safe to Eat Eggplant That's Brown Inside?

You've got a whole eggplant on your cutting board and a knife in your hand. You slice through and see it — slightly shaded areas throughout your eggplant's flesh. Or maybe you lift an eggplant off the counter and find a bruise.

The brown patches that develop in eggplant aren't exactly appetizing, but are they safe to eat? And do they alter the remaining fruit's taste? Read on to find out what makes eggplant turn brown, how to prevent brown spots on eggplant, and whether eggplants with brown spots are safe to eat.

Why Do Eggplants Turn Brown?

Eggplants can have brown spots for two reasons: It's either the result of a process called enzymatic browning, or it's going bad. Enzymatic browning will only alter your eggplant's appearance, while a rotting eggplant will show additional indicators of spoilage.

What Is Enzymatic Browning?

Enzymatic browning is a process that occurs when certain fruits are exposed to air. The example you're most likely to know is apples turning brown once they're sliced.

An eggplant's flesh will start turning brown once it's exposed to oxygen, both before and after it's ripened. If an eggplant experiences trauma, such as an extreme temperature drop or physical injury, the fruit may undergo oxidation in certain areas, too.

It's a perfectly normal process, and foods that have reacted to oxygen in this manner are safe to eat. However, you can prevent enzymatic browning by adding an acid, such as lemon juice, to the exposed area.

Signs of Spoilage

Eggplant that is rotting or spoiling will produce obvious signs, in addition to browning and discoloration. These signs include:

oozing bruises

softness

slimy texture

funky, strong odor

mold

possibly bugs

If your eggplant is showing any signs of spoilage, toss it. Not only will the eggplant taste bad, it could make you sick.

Is Brown Eggplant Safe to Eat?

If an eggplant has brown spots or dark shading but shows no other signs of spoiling, such as softness, slime, or odor, then it's safe to eat. It's likely just been exposed to air and is experiencing enzymatic browning.

An eggplant with brown spots is not safe to eat if it contains bugs or mold or exhibits other signs of spoilage. It should be thrown out.

How to Prevent Brown Spots in Eggplant

There are several ways to prevent brown spots in eggplant, whether they result from enzymatic browning or decomposing.

Examine an eggplant carefully at the store before choosing one. Choose an eggplant that is firm and shiny and shows no signs of trauma, such as cuts, breaks, or bruises. Don't bag your eggplant with any items that could bruise or injure the fruit.

Additionally, you can delay enzymatic browning and rotting by keeping your eggplant properly stored in a safe environment.

At home — Keep your eggplant on the counter or in a cool, dark place, away from fruits that produce ethylene gas. If you do store it at room temperature, keep it isolated and use within two days. Don't force your eggplant into a crisper drawer because you may break it and expose it to oxygen. You can also store eggplants in the fridge, but they don't like the cold temps, so you might see more browning inside.

