'Tis the season for drinking eggnog … or should we say Eggo Nog. No, you're not dreaming, the frozen waffle brand that we all know and love is entering the booze space.

Eggo teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Co., a Gatlinburg, Tennessee-based craft distillery, to make the brand new eggnog liqueur. Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin' Cream is a creamy rum-based liqueur that consists of all the delicious warm flavors of the holiday season, like cinnamon and nutmeg.

What Does Eggo Nog Taste Like?

While created in partnership with a waffle brand, the Eggo Nog doesn't actually taste like waffles or even maple syrup. It's really just a classic spiked eggnog that pairs well with waffles.

"We created Eggo Nog to give parents a delicious way to indulge in some well-deserved 'evening me time.' Paired perfectly with our Eggo Thick & Fluffy Waffles—maybe even topped with a dollop of ice cream—Eggo Nog is sure to help parents L'Eggo during one of the busiest times of the year," says Joe Beauprez, marketing director for Eggo.

Eggo Nog will be available starting today at select retailers nationwide. To find a bottle of Eggo Nog near you, you can use the store locator on Sugarlands site. The bottles cost $18.99 each and make a great gift for the holiday season.

"I'd say when you see it, buy it, because it's going to go fast," says Greg Eidam, Sugarlands Master Distiller.

How To Use Eggo Nog

Once you get your hands on a bottle of Eggo Nog, then the fun can begin!

I was able to try Eggo's new liqueur at Sugarlands distillery and learn a few things about how to use it.

Courtesy of Eggo

The easiest way to enjoy Eggo Nog is on the rocks (that's how Eidam likes it). To make it a little more festive, you can add a dollop of whipped cream, a sprinkle of cinnamon, and a mini toasted Eggo waffle garnish.

I like to get creative with my cocktails though. To help you out, Sugarlands shared a few recipes that utilize Eggo Nog—as well as some of its other liquors (like moonshine and vodka). My personal favorite was the Peppermint White Russian, which consists of vodka, Eggo Nog, and peppermint moonshine, complete with a chocolate syrup and crushed candy cane rim.

If you don't have (or don't want to use) moonshine like Sugarlands does in most of its cocktails, you can replace it with vodka or rum. Eggo Nog would also go great with Bailey's, Schnapps (like peppermint or cinnamon-flavored), or really any other cream-based liqueur.

Pro tip: Eggo Nog makes a great addition to coffee or hot chocolate—no one needs to know your after-dinner treat is spiked.