Finally, Some Good News: Egg Prices Are Coming Down

It looks like we won’t be painting Easter potatoes this year after all!

By
Moriah Ayana Mason
Published on February 10, 2023
Sunny side eggs on a yellow background with a stock downward arrow on top.
Photo: Getty Images/Allrecipes

Over the last few months, you've probably seen the news about the increasing price of eggs. From various headlines reporting on why eggs are so expensive to memes saying that we're going to have paint potatoes for Easter, seemingly everyone has something to say about the rising price of eggs.

Have You Been Impacted By Egg-flation?

Last spring, a large case of grade AA white eggs at Sprouts was $2.79, however, this year, it reached a high of $3.49. At Publix, a dozen large eggs cost $3.39 last spring, but this year, they cost $5.79. At Allrecipes, we went to several different grocery stores and compared the prices of eggs to try and combat the egg-flation ourselves. We even reported on the some unexpected sources to buy eggs on the cheap.

If you're wondering why the price of eggs has been so high, many sources say it's because of the 2022 avian flu outbreak, which killed approximately 50 million egg-laying birds. Now, before you start to panic, we have some good news.

Have Egg Prices Started to Come Down?

You can start making plans to dye Easter eggs this year, because egg prices have (finally!) started to decrease. That's right—according to the Feb. 3 USDA Egg Markets Overview, wholesale prices for eggs are lower for the first time in weeks. Moreover, the report also mentions a decrease in egg prices in the New York market, the Midwest production region, and the California-compliant wholesale egg market. So, as you do your weekly grocery shopping, be on the lookout for lower prices for eggs.

The Bottom Line

When it comes to grocery staples like eggs, there are often multiple factors that cause prices to fluctuate from time to time. In this case, it was a deadly virus that killed off a large portion of its producers. It's also likely that some grocery stores saw the news, and price-gouged to take advantage of the market.

But, despite these factors, prices are bound to level out over time, and the egg-laying hen population has had a chance to recover, at least somewhat. So, at long last, egg prices have started to slowly decline and that's good news for our wallets, and our breakfasts.

