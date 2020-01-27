Surprising Foods You Can (And Should) Eat the Skins From

It's time to think again before peeling the skin off a kiwi or tossing out a banana peel. Eating the skin off of fruits and vegetables is becoming a trendy way to reduce food waste, and some hold some great nutrients too. "You certainly CAN eat the skin or rind of many foods, but if it doesn't taste good to you, there are countless other food sources of the nutrients and even countertop composting containers are an option," says Kelly Jones, MS, RD, CSSD, LDN.

While we're used to cooking and using skins from foods like citrus fruits — such as lemons, limes, and oranges — there are many other varieties of produce that have delicious skins too. For example, kiwi skin is a source of fiber, vitamin E, and folate. "While some people may not mind eating it with the fresh kiwi itself, blending it into a smoothie makes the most sense," says Jones. You can easily chop the kiwi and keep the skin on, but also don't be afraid to take a bite into it like you would an apple.

And while edible, watermelon rinds are extremely fibrous. "I've tried pickled watermelon rind and was pleasantly surprised! The Watermelon Board also recommends using it in a stir fry," she says. Plus Jones says the rind is rich with citrulline, an amino acid which some studies have linked to improved blood pressure and exercise performance.

Even banana peel skins are edible, Jones says, with people boiling them in water to make banana peel tea or adding pieces to smoothies. They contain a lot of fiber though, so take it slow if you choose to incorporate banana peels into your diet.

Another food that regularly gets peeled, but shouldn't, is different varieties of potatoes. "Potato skins are a good source of selenium and iron while also providing some fiber and Vitamin C. While you'll still get those nutrients from potato flesh, the amounts are slightly greater when you eat the whole thing," she says. Whether you're baking, roasting, mashing, or slicing your potatoes, try them with the skin on next time.

Keep reading to see some of our best skin-on recipes that are packed with delicious flavor and nutrients:

Strawberry, Kiwi and Spinach Salad

This recipe slices the kiwis so that the brown, fiber-packed skin stays on. This salad has sweet and tart flavors from the fruits, plus tons of nutrients from the greens. To add in healthy fats and protein, top it with cheese and nuts.

Chewy Watermelon Rind Candy

These look so much like store-bought candy that you could probably trick your kids. They are made with watermelon rind, sugar, mint, and sweet basil. And if you like, you can also roll the dehydrated pieces in coarse sugar for an extra sweet coating. Click here to get the recipe.

Chef John's Lighter Lemon Curd

This recipe uses lemon zest to create a delicious curd that can be used for pies, desserts, and more.

Roasted Vegetables

A simple side dish that is great for meal prepping, these roasted vegetables pair beautifully with all types of proteins. Plus the squash and potato skins are left on, so there's no waste. Just remember to not peel off the sweet potato's skin like the recipe suggests. Click here to get the recipe.

Smashed Cucumber Salad

Cucumber skins are often peeled off, but the skins contain lots of nutrients and fiber, so it's a better idea to slice or chop the vegetable and leave them on. This recipe is an easy dish to have as a side salad. Top with sesame seeds and pepper for some crunch and spice. Click here to get the recipe.

Spicy Orange Zest Beef

Need a quick and easy meal that's also low in fat? If so, try making this yummy dish that features orange peel. It's a delicious meal that won't leave you feeling bogged down. Click here to get the recipe.

Baked Sweet Potato Skins

This is a sweet potato version of the classic game-day appetizer of potato skins. Chorizo is put on top for a hearty texture and kick of spicy flavor. Click here to get the recipe.

San Diego Grilled Chicken

San Diego Grilled Chicken

This recipe uses a ton of citrus peels, such as lime, lemon, and orange, to create an abundance of flavors to complement the grilled chicken. It's basically a Southern California version of sweet and sour chicken that gets finished on the grill. Click here to get the recipe.

Watermelon Rind Preserves

You can make a great jam out of watermelon rind, for when you're tired of everyday orange marmalade or grape jelly. Click here to get the recipe.

No-fry Spicy Potato Skins

Here's a healthier version of potato skins you can pick up and nibble on. They are lower in fat because they are baked and not fried. Serve with a side of your favorite dipping sauce like ketchup, aioli, or ranch. Click here to get the recipe.