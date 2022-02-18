Celebrate Black History Month With Recipes From Eat the Culture's Virtual Potluck

Black History Month, which is celebrated during the month of February in the U.S., is a time to celebrate the achievements of African Americans and recognize the key role they've played in U.S. history. The annual event started in 1926 when Carter G. Woodson and Jesse E. Moorland sponsored a weeklong history event. It was originally held during the second week of February to coincide with Frederick Douglass's and Abraham Lincoln's birthdays.

Today, Black History Month is celebrated nationwide with events, performances, presentations, discussions, and even food — like Eat the Culture's Black History Month Virtual Potluck.

Eat the Culture Black History Month Virtual Potluck 2022: Afrofuturism Credit: Eat the Culture

Eat the Culture's annual Black History Month Virtual Potluck is an especially mouthwatering celebration of Black history and Black food that entails a collaboration with over 30 Black content creators and recipe developers. This year, the potluck's theme is Afrofuturism; thus, participating recipe developers were challenged to make a dish that honors the past and stretches toward the future.

"[These recipes are] not so far out of what people have seen, but it's just beyond the reach of what people are used to. They're familiar recipes or ingredients, but the twists on them are just so pioneering," says Marta Rivera Diaz, a member of the six-person Eat the Culture team.

The Virtual Potluck was created as a way to support and give exposure to Black content creators, but this year, Diaz says Eat the Culture also wanted to be more purposeful.

"It is really showing audiences at large that Black food should not be limited to just February, but it also shouldn't be limited to the misconception that it's just fried chicken, or it's just watermelon, or it's just collard greens, or it's just soul food," she says. "It shows people that Black foods speak Spanish, Black food speaks French, it speaks Creole, it speaks English, it speaks so many different languages. Because there wasn't a country on the planet, save Antarctica, where Black people weren't transported, whether voluntarily or involuntarily. So, our food has touched every part of the globe."

In addition to the recipe round-up, Eat the Culture will also be hosting two virtual events throughout Black History Month.

The first event is a virtual cocktail hour on February 23 at 8 p.m. EST that will be held on Clubhouse. This event is a pre-cursor to the main event on February 24.

On February 24, Eat the Culture will team up with Cuisine Noir and The Global Good Fund for a panel discussion about the rise of African cuisine and the intersection of Black food and geopolitics. The discussion will be held on Clubhouse from 7-8 p.m. EST.