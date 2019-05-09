5 Easy Weeknight Dinners for Sizzling Summer Meals
These five simple dinners are perfect choices for weeknight meals in the summer time. From easy sheet pan dinners to grilled meals that will keep your kitchen cool, you'll want to make these recipes all summer long. Plus, these dinners can easily be scaled up to feed a crowd for your next summer barbeque!
1. Meal in Foil
This meal is super easy to adjust so each person gets to make and cook their own meal! "I brought this treat to my family after working as a Girl Scout leader," says recipe creator WALLEN. "It's a great way to let kids make their own meal. You may make these packages as large as you want for hearty appetites, allowing a little more time for cooking. This is great for pool parties, camping, etc."
Nachos are the original sheet-pan dinner! Pile your favorite nacho toppings onto tortilla chips and broil for just 5 minutes. It's weeknight dinner in an instant. "A very simple sheet pan recipe," says recipe contributor The Kitchen Alchemist. "These nachos are guaranteed to be a hit at your next get-together."
Combine cod with chopped bell peppers, tomatoes, and basil in foil packets and bake. So easy! "A quick, delicious low-carb dish for weeknights," says recipe creator Natasha Titanov.
This recipe features a sheet pan full of fajita fixings — chicken, peppers, onion, and a mix of seasonings. "Quick and easy way to prepare homemade, flavorful fajitas," says recipe contributor themoodyfoodie.
Easy and elegant, this one-pan dinner features potatoes and carrots arranged around meaty chicken thighs stuffed with a savory, cheesy filling.
