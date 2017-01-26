7 Easy Ways To Upgrade Your Work Lunch

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Lunch is an inevitable part of every work day. It can be a hastily eaten sandwich, or it can be a meal you really look forward to and enjoy. With a little prep, you can make your work lunch the high point of your day. Here are 7 easy ways to make your work lunch more enjoyable.

1. Keep a Desk Pantry

Sriracha keychain Photo by Vicky McDonald

Here, at Allrecipes we're very lucky to have a well-stocked pantry, but if you don't have that, you can easily make yourself a desk pantry. Camping gear is a great option for your desk pantry. This nifty little spice container has everything from flavored salt to curry powder, with a different seasoning for every day. A Sriracha keychain is another good option for on-the-go seasoning. With a little extra spice and flavor, any sandwich or salad can be transformed.

2. Always Use Real Crockery

There is something a bit sad about eating out of a plastic container. It's as if the plastic saps all of the flavor from your meal. And, don't get me started on plastic cutlery. There's nothing as disconcerting as tucking into a delicious piece of food, and the plastic knife breaks in your hand. Do yourself a favor and use real crockery and silverware. I know it's a bit of an extra effort to clean and wash dishes, but trust me, everything will taste instantly better.

3. Get Great Ingredients

Salami Photo by John Noltner

Perhaps you don't have time to make an elaborate work lunch. Don't worry, there always a solution. Create a quick picnic from ingredients in your pantry and fridge. A few crackers, some cheese, salami, some olives, some cherry tomatoes, some nuts and suddenly you've got lunch. When you're grocery shopping at the weekend, visit a deli, buy the nice salami, the hand-cut cheese, the Marcona almonds -- all the good ingredients that will make you excited about lunch.

4. Make Leftovers Shine

Whenever you make dinner, keep those leftovers for tomorrow. Roasting a chicken on Sunday, means a delicious chicken salad for lunch on Monday. Just add a few of those great deli ingredients from your fridge.

Almond Chicken Salad Photo by by momevans4x

Leftover pasta? Why not try this awesome pasta salad which is a huge hit on our site.

Awesome Pasta Salad Photo by The Sporadic Cook | Credit: The Sporadic Cook

5. Invest in Containers That Work

There's nothing worse than arriving into work only to find your precious salad dressing has leaked all over your bag, or worse all over your clothes. Don't rely on whatever old container that you have lying around the kitchen. Make the investment and buy containers that are purpose built to contain your lunch and keep it at its best. Try this Leakproof compartment container for sandwiches and salads and these easy pour containers for sauces and dressing.

6. Toast It

If you are lucky enough to have a toaster oven at work, then lunch just got easier. Heating food brings out so much flavor, makes cheese melty and your lunch ten times better.

Try these toasted delights:

Avocado Tacos Photo by bd.weld

Ricotta and Tomato Sandwich Photo by CC

7. Eat Together