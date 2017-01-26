7 Easy Ways To Upgrade Your Work Lunch
Lunch is an inevitable part of every work day. It can be a hastily eaten sandwich, or it can be a meal you really look forward to and enjoy. With a little prep, you can make your work lunch the high point of your day. Here are 7 easy ways to make your work lunch more enjoyable.
1. Keep a Desk Pantry
Here, at Allrecipes we're very lucky to have a well-stocked pantry, but if you don't have that, you can easily make yourself a desk pantry. Camping gear is a great option for your desk pantry. This nifty little spice container has everything from flavored salt to curry powder, with a different seasoning for every day. A Sriracha keychain is another good option for on-the-go seasoning. With a little extra spice and flavor, any sandwich or salad can be transformed.
2. Always Use Real Crockery
There is something a bit sad about eating out of a plastic container. It's as if the plastic saps all of the flavor from your meal. And, don't get me started on plastic cutlery. There's nothing as disconcerting as tucking into a delicious piece of food, and the plastic knife breaks in your hand. Do yourself a favor and use real crockery and silverware. I know it's a bit of an extra effort to clean and wash dishes, but trust me, everything will taste instantly better.
3. Get Great Ingredients
Perhaps you don't have time to make an elaborate work lunch. Don't worry, there always a solution. Create a quick picnic from ingredients in your pantry and fridge. A few crackers, some cheese, salami, some olives, some cherry tomatoes, some nuts and suddenly you've got lunch. When you're grocery shopping at the weekend, visit a deli, buy the nice salami, the hand-cut cheese, the Marcona almonds -- all the good ingredients that will make you excited about lunch.
4. Make Leftovers Shine
Whenever you make dinner, keep those leftovers for tomorrow. Roasting a chicken on Sunday, means a delicious chicken salad for lunch on Monday. Just add a few of those great deli ingredients from your fridge.
Leftover pasta? Why not try this awesome pasta salad which is a huge hit on our site.
5. Invest in Containers That Work
There's nothing worse than arriving into work only to find your precious salad dressing has leaked all over your bag, or worse all over your clothes. Don't rely on whatever old container that you have lying around the kitchen. Make the investment and buy containers that are purpose built to contain your lunch and keep it at its best. Try this Leakproof compartment container for sandwiches and salads and these easy pour containers for sauces and dressing.
6. Toast It
If you are lucky enough to have a toaster oven at work, then lunch just got easier. Heating food brings out so much flavor, makes cheese melty and your lunch ten times better.
Try these toasted delights:
7. Eat Together
Eating together is what life is all about. It's a great chance to get to know your work colleagues, get recipe ideas from what they're eating and ease any work stress by talking about things together. If the weather allows, get outside and find a spot to have a picnic. Everything tastes better outside, and all that fresh air is also great for your mood.