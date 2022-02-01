The Easy, One-Pot Seafood Dinner That Feels Like a Special Occasion

I'm at a point in my relationship where weeknight dinner is no longer romantic. We've been together for six years now, and Tuesday night dinner rarely consists of sitting down to a candlelit meal, or even of setting the table.

Don't get me wrong, there's a lived-in comfort to this type of dining, a sense of deep connection and security in knowing it's not all rose petals and candles (then again, was it ever?). Every now and then, though, we like to spice it up. But spicing it up simply cannot mean hours in the kitchen and tons of dishes. For a weeknight meal that feels date-appropriate, we turn to a simple bowl of mussels.

Why Steamed Mussels Are the Perfect Weeknight Date Dinner

Here's the thing: mussels are incredibly easy to cook, and they also happen to be very affordable. When my partner and I are feeling like a little romance is in order, one of us will pick up a bag of bivalves from the market, along with a head of lettuce and a nice baguette.

Once home, I set the mussels in a bowl of cold water, which helps clean any remaining grit off of them, outside and inside. I'll wash the lettuce and leave it in the refrigerator, ready to be dressed at a moment's notice. When we're ready to cook, I start by deciding what kind of mussel base I want that day. The possibilities are endless and incredibly simple.

Related: How To Cook Mussels

How To Add Flavor to Mussels

I work off of this basic formula: Sweat your aromatics (garlic, shallot, leek, etc.) in a bit of fat (coconut oil, butter, or olive oil), deglaze the pan, then add your mussels to the liquid. These specifics of these elements will depend on the style you're aiming for. For example — butter, shallot, and white wine is a classic French combination, but you can also look for inspiration elsewhere. Coconut oil, onion, and a scoop of Thai curry paste deglazed with water is fun when you're looking for a little heat — as is olive oil, onion, cayenne pepper, and a splash of beer.

Recipes to Try:

Drunken Mussels Drunken Mussels | Photo by catherine.drew

When they call to me, I'll add a carton of cherry tomatoes to the oil and cook them until they burst for a touch of freshness. Just make sure whatever the base is, it's something you want to soak up with a piece of bread or a scoop of rice.

How To Eat Mussels

Once my base is ready, I'll drain my mussels, rinse them one more time with cool water, and add them to the pot with the simmering aromatics. Bring the liquid to a boil and cover the pot, shaking it occasionally and checking it every few minutes until most of the mussels are open. At that point, I'll remove them from the heat, slice my baguette and dress my side salad.

And voila – that's an exceptional dinner I just made in a single pot. If any of the shells are determined to stay shut, just throw them away – it probably means they were dead and shouldn't be eaten.

Related: How to Clean Mussels

We like to eat our mussels at the table, out of the same pot with a bowl on the side for discarded shells. There's a lot of slurping of mussels and liquid that goes on, a lot of dipping of bread into the saucy goodness at the bottom of the pot. It feels collaborative and connective to share like this, eating with our hands, and hopefully, while drinking the bottle of white wine or beer that we used to cook the mussels.

Unlike so many of our meals, mussels don't transfer well to eating on the couch, but in this case, I certainly don't mind. For us, they're a perfect meal for weeknight dinner where we can linger for a little longer than usual, checking in about the week and rehashing the weekend. It's not necessary, but for a few bonus points, we might even light a candle.