19 Easy Dorm Room Meals Ready in 20 Minutes or Less

Whether you are running late to your morning class or wanna have a quick snack before starting working on that assignment, these quick and easy-to-cook recipes will save you from being hungry in any situation.

When you just can't face another thing of instant noodles.

We know you don't have loads of time for cooking. And unless you're studying at the Culinary Institute of America, your kitchen gear is likely limited.

No worries. These recipes don't require a ton of stuff. And they're quick and easy, so you can get back to the books. Or whatever.

"Simple, quick, easy, and oh so delicious," says subtleamuzement. "Made this in under 5 minutes."

"Amazing sauce!" raves beth. "It is very flavorful and easy to make! I usually make about 2-3 times the amount that this recipe calls for as I cover the chicken and/or rice for dinners."

Thai Peanut Stir Fry Sauce Photo by lutzflcat

"A quick and easy breakfast or lunch that you can modify to suit your taste," says Deb. "Try it with raisin bread too!"

Simple French Toast in a Cup Photo by Tammy Lynn

A classic tuna fish salad but with a kick! "My boyfriend made this when we were out of relish and decided to substitute with jalapenos," says Catherine. "It was awesome! I added the relish back in to give it a sweetness along with the spiciness."

Spicy Tuna Fish Sandwich Photo by lutzflcat

"I'm a Guac FREAK and this recipe is the best," says SCARLETT ETIENNE. "I add a pinch of adobo seasoning and it gives it that extra little flavor boost."

Guacamole Photo by bd.weld

Ready in about 10 minutes "AMAZING!" raves Happy Mama. "This recipe is the best mug cake I have ever tried! I couldn't help but add extra chocolate chips."

Best Mug Cake (Paleo) Photo by Yoly

"Much better than microwave popcorn, and tastier too," says PartialAgonist.

1403158_Gourmet Microwave Popcorn_Photo by Molly Gourmet Microwave Popcorn | Photo by Molly | Credit: Molly

"Black beans make a delicious and healthy alternative to the usual garbanzo beans in hummus," says htiz. "If you have any roasted veggies on hand those also make a great addition blended into the hummus!"

Quick Black Bean Hummus Photo by lutzflcat

Tip: You can make this on a hot plate or in a toaster oven. "A sweet, warm breakfast idea," says KATIES8422. "Cooked like a grilled cheese, but filled with melted peanut butter and warm bananas."

Grilled Peanut Butter and Banana Sandwich Photo by BrooklynKyler

Tip: Frozen waffles, chocolate chips, and peanut butter take to the toaster oven. "This a little breakfast snack for a person with a big sweet tooth!" says Maha7.

peanut butter chocolate waffle sandwich Photo by bd.weld

"A quick and easy breakfast when you don't have time to cook or do dishes afterwards," says Sharlene J McKee.

870038_Omelet-in-a-Mug_Photo-by-Rock-Lobster.jpg

"As a poor starving college student, this recipe is one of my favorites," says Kitty. "It is quick, cheap, and 1-portion size."

5-Minute Microwave Nutella Cake Photo by magicallydelicious

Like that? Try Meatloaf in a Mug. Single-serve meatloaf is ready in 15 minutes.

Tip: Take it to the toaster oven. "A slight twist on the traditional tuna melt," says Anna Babcock Prodin. "Lemon zest, lemon juice, and fresh dill add a nice zing to a classic favorite."

1023086_Lemon-Dill-Tuna-Melt-Sandwiches_Photo-by-Nicolette.jpg

"Easy, quick lunch using leftovers," says pomplemousse. "What could be better? I have leftover chili, so I just pulled some hot dogs from the freezer, and voila! Instant lunch!"

1059773_Leftover-Dog-Pile_Photo-by-Sherri.jpg

Tip: You can make the bacon in the microwave. The smell of bacon in the halls will make friends. Or enemies. Depending on how much bacon you have.

BLT Photo by Molly

"Tasty, quick, easy," says PaulineRN. "I used red lentil pasta and added Celery and some shredded red cabbage instead of bacon or bacon bits. Very yummy."

Black Bean Tuna Salad Photo by lutzflcat

"These breakfast muffin sandwiches are perfecto for a quick breakfast at home," says Becky. "I like to freeze them and pop them in the microwave for a grab and go breakfast. These sandwiches don't need to be made with sausage, they can be made vegetarian, with ham, bacon, or any type of meat you enjoy in the mornings."

905588_Muffin-Morning-Makers_Photo-by-Molly.jpg

"I love this recipe!" raves Abby. "My mom always made it growing up, and I introduced it to a group of friends who were over; they loved it! So simple, and there's hardly any mess to clean up later."

736573_Fast-English-Muffin-Pizzas_Photo-by-footballgirl16.jpg

The cooking time is listed at 25 minutes. But heat the chili in a microwave, and you save loads of time. And if you're not fond of doing dishes, the Frito bag, sliced along a long edge, makes an excellent chili bowl.

1060400_Bethanys-Frito-Pie_Photo-by-lutzflcat.jpg