7 Quick and Easy Chicken Dinners Ready in 20 Minutes or Less
Satisfying chicken dinners can be on the table in a speedy 20 minutes thanks to using the right cuts of chicken and some shortcut ingredients. Check out the video up top and get the recipes below for seven easy chicken dinners that are sure to be a hit at your next family meal.
1 Easy Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings
Delicious chicken wings that are perfect for the next football party, or just because! Simple to make, and quick to devour with the tastiest results.
2 Basic Chicken Salad
Got leftover chicken hanging around in your fridge? If so, chop it up and put it to work in this insanely tasty basic chicken salad. Make it once, and this will become your new favorite chicken salad recipe!
3 Chicken Katsu
Need a quick dinner recipe? Whip up this chicken katsu using boneless chicken, panko bread crumbs, salt, pepper, flour, and other tasty ingredients for a dish that is destined to be a family favorite.
4 Honey Glazed Chicken
What could be more tantalizing than this honey glazed chicken dish? While we could argue that this meal is family-friendly, one bite and you may want to keep this dish all to yourself.
5 Creamy Chicken Enchiladas from Reynolds Wrap®
Create some delicious enchiladas in a matter of 15 minutes or less using our quick and easy recipe. Trust us, we promise that everyone in your household will love these tasty enchiladas that you can serve with black beans or rice to provide your family with a scrumptious, wholesome meal.
6 Emergency Chicken
This is a wonderful recipe to make if you need to get dinner on the table in 15 minutes or less. Not only will your family be amazed by the taste but also at how fast you were able to quickly prepare this flavorful chicken dish.
7 Creamy Chicken Marsala
Believe it or not, you can make delicious chicken marsala in 20 minutes thanks to recipe creator Sophia Del Gigante. When you're tired of making your usual recipes, make this dish to spice things up.