6 Ultra-Easy Brownie Recipes That Start With a Boxed Mix
Here's how Allrecipes test kitchen pro Karen Rankin takes an 18- to 20-oz. box of brownie mix to the next level: Follow package instructions for an 8-inch square pan, lining the pan with parchment, substituting melted unsalted butter for the oil and half-and-half or whole milk for the water, and adding stir-ins and toppers for one of these tasty variations.
Spicy Hot Cocoa Brownies
Stir 1/2 cup semisweet chocolate morsels, 1 Tbsp cinnamon, and 1 tsp cayenne into the batter. Sprinkle cooled brownies with 1 Tbsp cocoa powder.
Banana Bread Brownies
Mix 1/2 cup pecans into batter. Spread half of batter into pan. Layer with 2 sliced bananas and 1 1/2 oz. (about 1/3 cup) roughly chopped milk chocolate. Spread remaining batter over top. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup chopped pecans before baking.
Salted Caramel Cashew Brownies
Spread half of batter into pan. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup chopped cashews, 1/2 cup chocolate-covered caramels (such as Rolo), and 1/2 cup candy-coated caramel candies (such as caramel M&M's). Spread remaining batter over top. Sprinkle with 3/4 cup chopped cashews and 1 1/2 tsp flaky salt before baking.
Latte Brownies
Stir 1 Tbsp instant espresso powder into batter. Spread into pan. Top with 1/4 cup chocolate-covered espresso beans. While brownies bake, beat together 1/4 cup softened butter, 4 oz. softened cream cheese, and 1 tsp vanilla extract. Beat in 2 cups powdered sugar and 1/2 teaspoon espresso powder until blended. Frost cooled brownies and top with chopped chocolate-covered espresso beans.
Kitchen Sink Brownies
Stir 3/4 cup mixed nuts and 1/2 cup butterscotch baking chips into batter. Spread half of batter into pan. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup mini marshmallows. Spread remaining batter over top. Top with 1/2 cup mixed nuts and 1/4 cup each coarsely broken potato chips and pretzels before baking.
Pistachio and Tart Cherry Brownies
Stir 3/4 cup chopped dried cherries and 1/4 cup chopped pistachios into batter. Spread batter into pan. Top with 1/4 cup each chopped cherries and pistachios before baking.
