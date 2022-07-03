Sometimes store-bought grated Parmesan cheese just won't cut it. If you are added grated Parm to a pasta sauce or really need it to melt into your dish freshly grated is the way to go. But let's be honest, you don't always have time to get out that box grater and get in an arm workout while making dinner.

Thankfully, a hack that's been recently making the rounds on TikTok taught us the easiest way to grate Parmesan cheese.

This hack leaves all the work up to one staple kitchen appliance: the blender. With the help of your trusty countertop companion you can have freshly grated cheese in under a minute.

This is our new favorite way to grate Parmesan cheese for pasta dishes like Creamy Garlic Pasta, Bacon and Parmesan Penne Pasta and, of course, Spaghetti and Easy Homemade Meatballs. Here's how to do it:

How to Grate Parmesan Cheese in Under 1 Minute

Start with a wedge of your favorite Parmesan cheese. Cut the cheese into several cubes. No special knife skills needed!

Toss the cubes into the blender and pulse until the cheese is broken down into your desired size. That's it. No special equipment or hand grating that wedge of Parmesan.

If you have any leftover grated Parmesan you can store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to seven days.

Why is Freshly Grated Cheese Better than Pre-Packaged Products?

Pre-grated cheese contains anti-caking agents like potato starch and natamycin. These ingredients are added to prevent the shredded cheese from sticking together and clumping together in the bag.

These are also the same ingredients that will prevent the cheese from melting well in your cooked pasta dishes. Have you ever noticed pre-packaged cheese forming clumps in your finished dishes or sauces? The additives are the reason the cheese doesn't melt well when it comes into contact with heat in cooked dishes and sauces.