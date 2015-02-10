The Easiest Way To Make Salad Dressing, Ever

By Noel Christmas
February 10, 2015
Salad Dressing the Easy Way

Why buy salad dressing when making it yourself literally takes about the same time as picking one out from the supermarket shelf? Seriously, you may never buy a vinaigrette again.

Why It's So Easy

An easy vinaigrette is all about ratio! A 3:1 ratio of oil to vinegar (or other acidic liquid) is pretty standard. The good news? You can change it to suit your taste.

What You Need

Let's say you're making 1 cup of a basic vinaigrette. Here's what you need:

  • 3/4 cup (or 3 parts) of oil (any basic vegetable oil will work)
  • 1/4 cup (or 1 part) vinegar (balsamic, red or white wine vinegar)
  • 1 teaspoon dijon mustard (helps keep the dressing emulsified)
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed or pressed
  • Dried Seasonings (I use Italian Seasoning)

Assembly

Add the vinegar and oil. It's totally ok to eyeball the amounts. That's why this is so easy—you don't have to measure! Then add the mustard, the crushed/pressed garlic, and the seasonings.

The Fun Part

This is my favorite part. Load up that jar with and shake away!

Shake, Shake, Shake!

Flavor Combos

There's a whole world beyond basic oil and vinegar, and the only limit is your imagination.

Give your salads a new spin with these ideas:

  • 3 parts olive oil, 1 part lime juice, fresh cilantro
  • 2 parts vegetable oil, 1 part sesame oil, 1 part rice vinegar, crushed garlic and spash of soy sauce
  • 3 parts olive oil (extra virgin, if you wish), 1 part Champagne vinegar, fresh tarragon
  • 3 parts olive oil, 1 part balsamic vinegar, crushed garlic, fresh basil

