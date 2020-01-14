Duncan Hines Gifts Keto Eaters New Low-Carb Cakes

If you're on the keto diet, you're probably assuming cake and other baked treats are out of the question. And to be fair, you'd mostly be right, since many sugary foods like bread, cake, pastries, cupcakes, and cookies are going to be a major no-no on a diet that cuts down carb and sugar intake and sticks mostly to fats, non-starchy veggies, and protein.

But keto eaters, you're in luck if you've been missing a slice of cake or after-dinner treat while you've been sticking to your bacon and Brussels sprouts, lean sirloin and egg scrambles. Duncan Hines is coming to the rescue, as the brand that is known for its amazing cake mixes and single-serve cakes in cups will soon be offering a few selections for low-carb eaters. The brand-new keto-friendly cups (priced at $2.15 per cup) will be available in three sweet flavors and hit store shelves in March 2020.

What can you expect from keto-friendly cakes in a cup? Duncan Hines says you'll be able to dig into a gooey, rich, moist cake anytime you want (and in a minute tops!), without going overboard on your carb total or sugar numbers. You'll stay in ketosis, stick with your diet plan, and still get all the delicious cake-like flavors and ooey-gooey texture you've been missing since you gave up the carb life. Each cake promises 8 to 10 grams of protein and just 5 grams of net carbs per cup.