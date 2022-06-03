Attention Coffee Drinkers: That Cup of Joe May Decrease Your Risk of Dying

It's a great day for coffee drinkers everywhere as a new study shows people who drink moderate amounts of coffee, even with small amounts of sugar, may have a lower risk of death than non-coffee drinkers.

The study published in Annals of Internal Medicine observed more than 170,000 participants in the U.K. between the ages of 37 and 73. The participants' demographic, lifestyle, and dietary data were analyzed along with their coffee consumption over a median period of 7 years. The results showed that people who drank 1 ½ to 3 ½ cups of coffee per day, even with a teaspoon of sugar, were up to 30% less likely to die during the seven years than people who didn't drink coffee.

However, it's important to note that the coffee consumed in the study was either unsweetened or sweetened with just a little more than one teaspoon of sugar (not artificial sweetener). The results for artificially-sweetened coffee drinkers were inconclusive when it came to mortality rate.

That means all bets are off when it comes to ordering sugary coffee drinks at a coffee shop. For example, a grande vanilla latte at Starbucks contains 17 grams of added sugar, which equates to more than 4 teaspoons of sugar. This study also does not take into account coffee drinkers who add milk (like in said latte) or creamer to their daily cup. So if you're adding a lot of flair to your cup of joe, you might not be in luck when it comes to lowering your mortality rate.

Additionally, this research was an observational study. Therefore, it can't be used to say that drinking coffee will definitely, without a doubt, lower the risk of dying. But the study may also suggest that people who drink coffee might make more health-conscious decisions than non-coffee drinkers. For example, it's healthier to opt for a black coffee or cold brew as a caffeine source as opposed to a sugary energy drink or soda.

There have been many studies over the years that show that drinking coffee (both caffeinated and decaffeinated) may be linked to lower risks for certain cancers, diabetes, and strokes. But not much evidence points to why coffee has the ability to lower these risks.

Researchers also want to point out that this study is not an excuse to drink copious amounts of coffee. There are other factors that contribute to lower mortality rates, like a healthy diet and exercise. So, drinking dozens of cups of sugar-sweetened coffee a day for the health benefits, won't actually help you in the long run. Especially because drinking multiple cups of caffeinated coffee a day may disrupt your sleep schedule.