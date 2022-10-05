Sorry Drew Barrymore, but Salad Pizza Is Better Than Pizza Salad

My favorite way to sneak in extra veggies, even on pizza night.

Published on October 5, 2022
Last week, the internet was up in arms about a TikTok from none other than Drew Barrymore about something she dubbed, "Pizza Salad". In the video, actor and television host Barrymore showed what she does on days when she's trying to "not eat the bread." Faced with a pie of fully loaded pizza, she uses a knife to scrape the cheese and toppings off of the crust and right on top of a simple green salad.

"I just take the top of the pizza and a little salad, which basically has all of the same toppings as the pizza, and then I make a pizza salad," Barrymore explains.

Barrymore then mixed the toppings—cheese, sauce, veggies, and all—into the salad along with a little salad dressing, noting, "Then I just kind of mix [it] up, and it's actually really crunchy and delicious. And then you get the satisfaction of eating a pizza and maybe if you're gluten intolerant..." Which, we have to advise those who are gluten intolerant, to not take Barrymore's advice on this one. It is nearly impossible to ensure there is no gluten remaining on those pizza toppings.

"I'm sure people are gonna be like, 'How dare you do this to a pizza?'" she confesses. "I get it. I feel really guilty about it myself."

Comments on the video ranged from the positive—"you just changed the game"—to the less positive—"Drew, I'm filing a lawsuit on behalf of pizza." Whether you find her 'hack' brilliant or abhorrent, I've got news for you: Drew's doing the the pizza-salad combo the wrong way. Allow me to introduce you to the superior option: Salad Pizza.

What is Salad Pizza?

First off, I want to share my credentials. I was born and raised in New Jersey and now reside in Brooklyn, so I know good pizza. And frankly, I think what Drew did to that Joe's Pizza (yes, I did a little investigation and figured out where it was from) was just wrong. The best way to combine salad and pizza is by putting the salad on top of the pizza. Let me explain.

In addition to being a pizza connoisseur, I am an adult who has to use the same tactics as a parent bargaining with their picky child to get myself to eat vegetables. A bite of chicken for a bite of broccoli, a bite of pasta for a bite of salad, and so on. Discovering Salad Pizza changed the way I approached balance on pizza nights. Putting a simple dressed salad on top of pizza is not only a great way to sneak in some veggies, I think it actually improves the whole pizza.

The idea came to me when I realized that my favorite pizza at Roman-style pizza joints was the one with a pile of bright arugula on top. Then, out to dinner one night, we ordered a salad to start that ended up arriving alongside our pies. Rather than reverting back to my bartering system and shoving down the salad in between bites of pizza, I put the dressed salad on top. It was a revelation.

The acidic vinaigrette and spicy bite of the arugula were the perfect foil to the pizza's cheese and salty cured meats. In a Ratatouille-style revelation, I fell in love with the contrast of flavors and textures. The salad wilted a little on the hot pizza over time, making it easier to eat than a big pile of sad, plain lettuce.

How to Make Salad Pizza

Salad pizza works with a variety of combinations of salads and pies. Personally, my favorite match-up is a simple arugula salad with a lemony dressing on top of a plain pizza or one with salami or prosciutto. It could easily work well with caesar salad, a simple spinach salad, shaved Brussels sprouts salad, or really any salad you'd eat alongside pizza.

The fun is trying different combinations and getting creative with the pizza toppings, too. And at the very end comes my favorite part: dipping the pizza crust in any leftover dressing. And yes, if you're wondering, that includes ranch. If that deeply disturbs you pizza purists out there, sue me! At this point, Drew and I can singlehandedly keep pizza's lawyers in business.

