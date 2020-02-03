7 Clever Cabinet and Drawer Liner Solutions
Lining your kitchen cabinets and drawers is the best way to keep them clean and protected from years of use and abuse. That means choosing the right material is essential. You want to look for waterproof options that will be quick to cut to size and easy to maintain, clean, and wipe down.
The good news is that you have a lot of options to get the job done, including some you might already have on hand.
DIY Drawer and Cabinet Liners
The following DIY drawer and cabinet lining solutions won't cost you a dime:
- Wax paper
- Wrapping paper
- Extra rolls of wallpaper
- Leftover linoleum flooring sheets
- Starched pieces of leftover fabric
1. Adhesive Cork Liner
Cork is a naturally skid-free surface that offers just the right amount of "bounce" to protect the base of your dishes and glassware. You can either remove the backing of this cork shelf liner and stick it onto your shelves, or keep it on so you can easily swap it out later.
2. Embossed Cabinet & Drawer Liner
This embossed, diamond-print shelf liner will help keep your breakables or cutlery organizer from sliding around your drawers. Its textured surface offers just the right amount of grip while looking nicer than its old-school competitors.
3. Scented Floral Print Liner
Who knew scented cabinet and drawer liners were a thing? If this liner's pretty print doesn't excite you, its fresh smell definitely will, thanks to notes of tropical plumeria and hibiscus flowers.
4. Write-On Chalkboard Liner
Black chalkboard contact paper creates a sleek and timeless look. Plus, you can write on it using a chalk pen to make sure every member of your household knows exactly where items get stored. This works especially well in pantries and for families with young children.
5. Plastic Canvas Sheets
Crumbs and other debris will fall through the grid-like holes of these plastic sheets, also known as vinyl weave. So, you don't have to worry about dirtying up the clean dishes you're putting away. They're easy to cut down to size, too.
6. Flexible Plastic Cutting Boards
For surfaces prone to leaks or moisture, like the area underneath your sink, this heavy-duty alternative to cabinet liner will do the trick. Lay one at the base of your cabinet for easy (and totally affordable) waterproof protection.
7. Marble Drawer & Cabinet Liner
Give your kitchen an elegant look by lining your drawers and cabinets with a waterproof roll of cut-to-fit vinyl, featuring an adhesive backing. This stuff is so durable that some people even use it to cover their kitchen counters for a quick face-lift. In other words, you know it'll help to take on whatever task you need it for.
