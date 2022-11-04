Dot's Pretzels Just Quietly Rolled Out Their First Ever Sweet Flavor

The beloved brand's first sweet pretzels have arrived, and just in time for the holidays!

By
Courtney Kassel
Courtney Kassel
Courtney Kassel

Courtney Kassel is a Brooklyn-based writer and recipe developer with over five years of experience writing and producing food content for various media outlets including Food Network, Food52, Paper Magazine, and more. She is driven by the idea of making the most of every meal, snack, and every bite in between. This means staying on the lookout for new trends and product releases, constantly cooking and experimenting in the kitchen, and spending way too much time on TikTok for "work." In her spare time, she also writes Sifted, a newsletter of recipe recommendations and general food musings.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on November 4, 2022
A bag of dot's pretzels with a question mark over the flavor.
Photo: Dotdash Meredith

If you're not familiar with Dot's Pretzels, allow me to introduce you to your new favorite snack. The company is famous, or rather infamous, for its irresistible pretzels coated in a top-secret seasoning blend. The sweet, salty, and a little spicy seasoning has a certain je ne sais quoi that gets people coming back for more, evidenced by the fact that the pretzels are the stuff of many internet memes.

Perhaps most known for its original flavor, Dot's also makes Southwest Seasoned Pretzels and Honey Mustard Seasoned Pretzels, their most recent flavor introduced back in the Spring of 2021. But now, it seems, Dot's is foraying into the sweet side of pretzels.

TikTok first alerted me to the release, after one user spotted a purple bag of dots in their local Florida Walmart. The video, set to a viral TikTok sound of someone saying, "You're coming home with me", reveals the pretzel company's new flavor to be none other than — drumroll please — Cinnamon Sugar Seasoned Pretzels.

That's right. Dot's just released their first sweet flavor ever — a flavor someone actually started a change.org petition for years ago — and did it without telling anyone. So how and where and when can you buy these pretzels? Don't worry, we did the research.

A bag of Dots Pretzels in the new Cinnamon Sugar flavor.
Walmart

What to Know About Dot's New Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels

After doing a little digging into Dot's social media and posts where the company has been tagged, it appears that the new flavor is popping up at Walmart stores across the country. There's no telling if the new flavor is a Walmart-exclusive product; we reached out to the company for details on the release, but have yet to hear back.

Either way, you're likely to find them at Walmart for the time being; especially along the East Coast and in the Midwest, according to our Instagram findings. The flavor is also available for order online from Walmart through a third-party seller, though they come at a higher price.

According to early reviews on social media, the pretzels are — as expected — totally delicious. Buttery, cinnamon-spiced, and salty-sweet (but not too sweet!), they are evidently just as hard to put down as a bag of Dot's Original Pretzels. And what's more, the release seems perfectly timed for the holidays. Personally, we want to cozy up to a bowl of these alongside a mug of hot cocoa. Or we could see adding these pretzels to any holiday dessert table.

We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for a formal announcement from Dot's, but in the meantime, we encourage you to try your local Walmart. If and when you do find them, be sure to grab a few bags because 1. According to the packaging, they're a limited-time release, and 2. Anyone who's ever bought a bag of Dot's Pretzels knows how quickly a bag of them can just magically disappear...

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Sam's Club Storefront
The Best Sam's Club Deals Under $10 This Month
Starbucks Holiday Drinks
Here's How to Order Festive Secret Menu Items From Starbucks
a bottle of manhattan special espresso soda on a green and teal background.
Meet Manhattan Special: The Nostalgic Coffee Soda With a Cult Following
Pop-TartsxTajin
Pop-Tarts and Tajín? Here's Why You Need to Try This Combo
McDonald's Sign
Hey McDonald's: Please Bring These Menu Items Back to the U.S.
Sam's Club Logo
The Best Limited-Time Only Sam's Club Items To Get Your Hands On ASAP
Sam's Club Storefront
The Best Sam's Club Products Under $20 We're Stocking up on This Month
bowl of pumpkin spice mix
How Did Pumpkin Spice Become the Unofficial Flavor of Fall?
A butter board, a growing trend from tiktok, sits on a teal and yellow background.
Are "Butter Boards" the Next Charcuterie Board?
A Trader Joe's End Cap featuring new items
My New Favorite Trader Joe's Snack Won't Be On Shelves Long
Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice Dozen
Krispy Kreme Rings In Pumpkin Spice Season With a New Cinnamon Roll Doughnut
cfa autumn spice tout
Chick-fil-A Just Dropped Their First New Milkshake Flavor in Four Years
Trader Joe's Pumpkin Cheesecake Croissants; arranged on a serving platter, one on a plate with fork marks and pieces, cup of coffee next to it
New Trader Joe's Fall Products Have Arrived — Here's What to Try and What to Skip
overhead shot of pumpkins and cinnamon sticks
The Best Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Snacks Hitting Shelves This Fall
A Mickey Mouse-shaped jack o' lantern in a bed of orange mums on Main Street, USA in Disneyland Resort
Disneyland's Bizarre New Halloween Dips are Both Trick and Treat
Container of spring mix
TikTok Taught Me: A Trick For Storing Lettuce So It Stays Fresh Longer?