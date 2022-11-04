Dot's Pretzels Just Quietly Rolled Out Their First Ever Sweet Flavor

If you're not familiar with Dot's Pretzels, allow me to introduce you to your new favorite snack. The company is famous, or rather infamous, for its irresistible pretzels coated in a top-secret seasoning blend. The sweet, salty, and a little spicy seasoning has a certain je ne sais quoi that gets people coming back for more, evidenced by the fact that the pretzels are the stuff of many internet memes.

Perhaps most known for its original flavor, Dot's also makes Southwest Seasoned Pretzels and Honey Mustard Seasoned Pretzels, their most recent flavor introduced back in the Spring of 2021. But now, it seems, Dot's is foraying into the sweet side of pretzels.

TikTok first alerted me to the release, after one user spotted a purple bag of dots in their local Florida Walmart. The video, set to a viral TikTok sound of someone saying, "You're coming home with me", reveals the pretzel company's new flavor to be none other than — drumroll please — Cinnamon Sugar Seasoned Pretzels.

That's right. Dot's just released their first sweet flavor ever — a flavor someone actually started a change.org petition for years ago — and did it without telling anyone. So how and where and when can you buy these pretzels? Don't worry, we did the research.

Walmart

What to Know About Dot's New Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels

After doing a little digging into Dot's social media and posts where the company has been tagged, it appears that the new flavor is popping up at Walmart stores across the country. There's no telling if the new flavor is a Walmart-exclusive product; we reached out to the company for details on the release, but have yet to hear back.

Either way, you're likely to find them at Walmart for the time being; especially along the East Coast and in the Midwest, according to our Instagram findings. The flavor is also available for order online from Walmart through a third-party seller, though they come at a higher price.

According to early reviews on social media, the pretzels are — as expected — totally delicious. Buttery, cinnamon-spiced, and salty-sweet (but not too sweet!), they are evidently just as hard to put down as a bag of Dot's Original Pretzels. And what's more, the release seems perfectly timed for the holidays. Personally, we want to cozy up to a bowl of these alongside a mug of hot cocoa. Or we could see adding these pretzels to any holiday dessert table.

We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for a formal announcement from Dot's, but in the meantime, we encourage you to try your local Walmart. If and when you do find them, be sure to grab a few bags because 1. According to the packaging, they're a limited-time release, and 2. Anyone who's ever bought a bag of Dot's Pretzels knows how quickly a bag of them can just magically disappear...