Domino's Is Fighting Inflation By Offering 20% Off Everything

And we mean everything on the menu.

Unless you haven't bought anything in months, then you know that inflation is hitting a lot of items right now. From gas to grocery items, prices are on the rise. However, there's at least one restaurant that wants to give its customers a break when ordering food: Domino's.

Domino's announced that its entire menu will be 20% off for a limited time when customers order online. That means if you order on the Domino's website, app, or the Domino's AnyWare platform for delivery or carryout, you can get 20% off all menu items at menu price.

Let's say that again for the people in the back, each individual item will be marked down 20% on your order for ultimate savings.

"Nobody has been spared from inflation, including restaurants. We want to give customers a break, as they've been emptying their pockets all summer long, but shouldn't have to for delicious pizza," said Joe Jordan, Domino's president of U.S. and global services, in a press release.

The deal includes Domino's pizzas, breads, oven-baked dips, wings, pasta, sandwiches, salads, desserts, and drinks. It even marks down the sides of dipping sauces you're sure to order — like ranch dressing, garlic dipping sauce, and icing dipping sauce — so, instead of paying $0.75 for each sauce, you'll only pay $0.60.

There's a deal for whatever you're craving. Just add the coupon to your order and watch the savings roll off.

Domino's notes that some crusts, toppings, sauces, and premium items may still have their standard upcharges. But, they are not excluded from the deal.