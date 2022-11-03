Food News and Trends Recalls More Than 100,000 Pounds of Sugar Recalled Due To Potential Presence of Metal Wire Check the sugar in your pantry! By Bailey Fink Bailey Fink Instagram Twitter Website Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on November 3, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Dotdash Meredith Domino Foods Inc. recalled certain Domino and C&H granulated sugar products due to the potential presence of a foreign object on October 17. Some Domino's 3.5-pound Granulated Sugar Baking Tubs and C&H's 3.5-pound Premium Pure Cane Granulated Sugar Tubs are impacted by this recall. The products were recalled as they may contain metal wire from a broken screen. The sugar tubs were distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin. However, the recalled tubs have been removed from shelves and are no longer available for purchase. You'll know if you have any of the recalled Domino and C&H products by checking the lot numbers, product numbers, and best-by dates. The recalled products have the following: Lot Numbers: 52362, 52363, 52364, 52365, 52371, 52372, 52373, 52374, 52375, 52411, 52412, 52413, 52414, 52415Product Numbers: 533031, 433478Best-By Date: 09/06/25 through 09/09/25, 09/12/25 through 09/16/25, 10/10/25 through 10/14/25 If you have any of the recalled products, do not use or consume the sugar. Instead, throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit