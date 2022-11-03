More Than 100,000 Pounds of Sugar Recalled Due To Potential Presence of Metal Wire

Domino Foods Inc. recalled certain Domino and C&H granulated sugar products due to the potential presence of a foreign object on October 17.

Some Domino's 3.5-pound Granulated Sugar Baking Tubs and C&H's 3.5-pound Premium Pure Cane Granulated Sugar Tubs are impacted by this recall. The products were recalled as they may contain metal wire from a broken screen.

The sugar tubs were distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin. However, the recalled tubs have been removed from shelves and are no longer available for purchase.

You'll know if you have any of the recalled Domino and C&H products by checking the lot numbers, product numbers, and best-by dates. The recalled products have the following:

Lot Numbers: 52362, 52363, 52364, 52365, 52371, 52372, 52373, 52374, 52375, 52411, 52412, 52413, 52414, 52415

Product Numbers: 533031, 433478

Best-By Date: 09/06/25 through 09/09/25, 09/12/25 through 09/16/25, 10/10/25 through 10/14/25

If you have any of the recalled products, do not use or consume the sugar. Instead, throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.