Dolly Parton's Old-Fashioned Soup Recipe Has A Secret Ingredient You'll Never Guess

Dolly Parton isn't just a superstar in the entertainment world, she's also a force in the kitchen. Dolly learned how to cook by watching her mother, who utilized low-cost and often home-grown ingredients to get dinner on the table each night. With 12 kids' mouths to feed, that job kept Dolly's mother very busy, but she often came up with creative ways to make meager meals feel special.

You may have heard the legend of stone soup before, but Dolly's story is a little bit different. According to the story she shared with Hallmark , her mother would send all 12 children out to search for stones in the woods whenever she was making the soup. Once the children returned, they'd scrub their rocks until squeaky clean, then pile them up for their mother to assess. Dolly's mom, careful to balance her time between her 12 growing children, would determine which of the kids looked like they needed a little extra love or attention that given day, then she'd choose their stone. That stone would go right in the soup.

Even though the dish was inexpensive and humble, the stone made it feel like it had a bit more substance and depth. Plus it's loaded with filling vegetables and a comforting broth, making it a great sharable dish for the chilly winter months in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. You can find the full recipe below. Now, on to dessert! In her cookbook, Dolly's Dixie Fixin's, the country music legend shared one of her favorite recipes for walnut pie that's very similar to a classic southern pecan pie. It couldn't be any easier to make, and her holiday table is rarely complete without it. Find the recipe for her delicious walnut-studded pie below.