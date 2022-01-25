Dolly Parton Is Releasing Her Own Line of Southern-Style Baking Mixes and Frostings
Queen Dolly really can do it all.
Dolly Parton already holds a special place in our hearts as The Queen of Country — and for her work providing millions of free books to kids through her Imagination Library. But if that wasn't enough, she's quickly earning herself a new title, The Queen of Cake.
Beginning in March, you'll find Queen Dolly's face in the grocery store baking aisle. The Dolly Parton and Duncan Hines baking collection features two boxed cake mixes and two frostings, all of which are "Southern style" and reportedly inspired by Dolly's favorite family recipes.
The cake mixes include Southern Style Coconut and Southern Style Banana. And to provide the perfect finish, Dolly's frostings are Creamy Buttercream and Chocolate Buttercream.
The cake mix boxes feature Dolly's inspired recipes on back, but you can of course get creative with your own recipes that start with box cake mix.
You won't find these mixes and frostings on shelves for a few more weeks, but a limited number of (fast-fingered) fans can score a Dolly Parton x Duncan Hines Baking Kit January 26 on the Duncan Hines website. Each $40 kit includes the four-product Dolly with Duncan Hines Baking Line, recipe cards for two other recipes, a tea towel, a spatula, and a letter from Dolly.
"I have always loved to cook and, growing up in the South, I especially love that authentic Mom and Pop kind of cooking," Dolly Parton says in the launch's announcement. "I am excited to launch my own line of cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines, bringing that sweet, Southern-style baking experience I enjoy to others."
We're already dreaming up the first recipes we want to make. We might just start with these banana cakes (that start with a mix) — and of course we'll use Dolly's mix.