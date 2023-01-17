We Love Dolly Parton's Baking Mixes — And Four New Flavors Are Coming

This time they're not just dessert mixes!

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on January 17, 2023
Dolly Parton with her Duncan Hines cornbread baking mix
Photo: JB Rowland/Dolly Parton

The queen of country music (and our hearts) recently announced some major baking news: the Dolly Parton x Duncan Hines baking mix line is expanding.

Most of us are familiar with Parton's line of Duncan Hines cake mixes and frostings that launched in January 2022. The original line, lovingly called Dolly's Southern Favorites, includes Southern Style Coconut Flavored Cake Mix, Southern Style Banana Flavored Cake Mix, Creamy Buttercream Frosting, and Creamy Chocolate Buttercream Frosting.

Dolly Parton's New Baking Mixes

The expansion, set to hit shelves soon, will include four new baking mixes — two of which lean toward the savory side. Parton is introducing her Caramel Turtle Brownie Mix, Fabulously Fudgy Brownie Mix, Sweet Cornbread & Muffin Mix, and Buttermilk Biscuit Mix to customers nationwide.

"I'm really excited to launch more baking mixes steeped in my Southern roots, like Cornbread and Biscuits. I think folks are really going to like them and hope they'll bake up some special memories with family and friends," said Parton in a press release.

Duncan Hines Dolly Parton Baking Mixes
Duncan Hines

Not only does each box include the mix beloved by Queen Dolly herself, but also a recipe straight from Parton's kitchen. With a little help from the mixes, you can make Dolly's Pecan Brownies, Jalapeño Cornbread, Peanut Butter Brownie Skillet Sundae, and Cheddar and Chive Biscuits with ease. It'll be like eating at Dolly's house every time you bake!

There's no need to run to stores just yet because the mixes, which retail between $3.29 and $3.49, are still rolling out nationwide. However, if you're as excited about the launch as we are, a few lucky customers can get their hands on a limited-edition kit, which includes early access to Parton's baking mixes.

The kits will include all four new baking mixes, plus a "What Would Dolly Do?" tea towel, spatula, and collectible recipe cards. Starting February 8, fans can purchase the $40-kit on Duncan Hines' site while supplies last.

Thank you, Dolly, for once again gracing our kitchens with your iconic recipes and gorgeous cartoon presence.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Dolly Parton holds a mixing bowl while parts of her baking line surround her
Dolly Parton Is Releasing Her Own Line of Southern-Style Baking Mixes and Frostings
Chrissy Teigen holding her new line of Cravings by Chrissy Teigen baking mixes.
Move Over Betty Crocker! Chrissy Teigen's Baking Mixes Are Here
Dolly Parton Scrambled Eggs Trick
Dolly Parton's Trick for Perfectly Fluffy Eggs Is a Breakfast Game Changer
Aldi Sign
The Final Round of Aldi Finds in 2022 Just Dropped — Here's What We're Adding to Our Cart
Aldi Storefront
Aldi Shared Its October Finds With Us — These Are the Products We're Adding to Our Cart
overhead shot of pumpkins and cinnamon sticks
The Best Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Snacks Hitting Shelves This Fall
Duncan Hines Keto Cakes
Duncan Hines Gifts Keto Eaters New Low-Carb Cakes
Headshots of Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen and her mom, Pepper, Cameron Diaz, and Ree Drummond sit on a teal background surrounded by bowls of corn salads prepared from their recipes.
We Tried 4 Corn Salad Recipes from Celebrities — Here's the Most Corn-Tastic One
A collage of Trader Joe's boxed baking mixes include yellow cake mix, gluten free brownie mix, all-purpose baking mix and blondie mix
We Tried All the Baking Mixes at Trader Joe's and These 4 Are the Best
Sam's Club Storefront
The Best Products Under $10 to Buy at Sam's Club This Month
a low angle, close up view of a plate full of peanut butter kiss cookies
The Most Popular Holiday Recipe From Each U.S. State
Food gifts from the 50 states tout
50 Food Gifts from 50 States
Past Trends
Keep or Toss? The 25 Food Trends That Defined the Past 25 Years.
White Elephant Gifts Under $25
20 White Elephant Gifts Under $25
duncan hines holiday baking box
Anyone Can Be a Baker With Duncan Hines' New Holiday Kit
Valentine's Day Delivery Gifts tout
20 Valentine's Day Gifts You Can Have Delivered Straight to Your Valentine