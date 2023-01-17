We Love Dolly Parton's Baking Mixes — And Four New Flavors Are Coming

The queen of country music (and our hearts) recently announced some major baking news: the Dolly Parton x Duncan Hines baking mix line is expanding.

Most of us are familiar with Parton's line of Duncan Hines cake mixes and frostings that launched in January 2022. The original line, lovingly called Dolly's Southern Favorites, includes Southern Style Coconut Flavored Cake Mix, Southern Style Banana Flavored Cake Mix, Creamy Buttercream Frosting, and Creamy Chocolate Buttercream Frosting.

Dolly Parton's New Baking Mixes

The expansion, set to hit shelves soon, will include four new baking mixes — two of which lean toward the savory side. Parton is introducing her Caramel Turtle Brownie Mix, Fabulously Fudgy Brownie Mix, Sweet Cornbread & Muffin Mix, and Buttermilk Biscuit Mix to customers nationwide.

"I'm really excited to launch more baking mixes steeped in my Southern roots, like Cornbread and Biscuits. I think folks are really going to like them and hope they'll bake up some special memories with family and friends," said Parton in a press release.

Duncan Hines

Not only does each box include the mix beloved by Queen Dolly herself, but also a recipe straight from Parton's kitchen. With a little help from the mixes, you can make Dolly's Pecan Brownies, Jalapeño Cornbread, Peanut Butter Brownie Skillet Sundae, and Cheddar and Chive Biscuits with ease. It'll be like eating at Dolly's house every time you bake!

There's no need to run to stores just yet because the mixes, which retail between $3.29 and $3.49, are still rolling out nationwide. However, if you're as excited about the launch as we are, a few lucky customers can get their hands on a limited-edition kit, which includes early access to Parton's baking mixes.

The kits will include all four new baking mixes, plus a "What Would Dolly Do?" tea towel, spatula, and collectible recipe cards. Starting February 8, fans can purchase the $40-kit on Duncan Hines' site while supplies last.

Thank you, Dolly, for once again gracing our kitchens with your iconic recipes and gorgeous cartoon presence.