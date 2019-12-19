Girl Scout Cookie Season Is Coming, But You Can Get These Cheap Copycats Year-Round

Get your Girl Scout cookie fix any time of year — and for less than half the price of the real thing.

January is quickly approaching, and you know what that means... Girl Scout cookie season! I've already placed my order, but sadly that means waiting until mid-February for those delicious beauties to arrive. If you've got a hankering for some Samoas or Thin Mints that just can't wait, then look no further than your local Dollar General.

I already know what you're thinking... there's no way Dollar General can come close to the real thing. It's true, many have tried to mimic the magic of Girl Scout cookies to no avail. But our office was pleasantly surprised by the knockoffs from Dollar General's private-label brand, Clover Valley. The best part? They're $1.85 a box. Compare that to you average box of Girl Scout Cookies ($4?!) and the news just keeps getting more exciting.

So when the Girl Scouts come knocking, be sure to stock up. Speaking as a former Girl Scout myself (thank you very much), the money raised from cookie sales can make a huge difference for girls in your community. But don't fret when cookie season ends, because thanks to the folks at Dollar General, it doesn't have to. Read on for our thoughts on Dollar General's Girl Scout cookie knockoffs.

1. Clover Valley Coconut Fudge and Caramel Cookies

As a Samoa enthusiast myself, I was more than impressed by these copycat cookies that cost less than half the price of the original. It's toasted coconut and caramel goodness.

Buy It: Clover Valley Coconut Fudge and Caramel Cookies, $2; Dollar General

Clover Valley Coconut Fudge and Caramel Cookies Credit: Dollar General

2. Clover Valley Fudge Mint Cookies

One tester says this Thin Mint knockoff, "tastes just like a Thin Mint, but more cookie." It's true that cookie interior is more prevalent in this version, but the flavor is spot on. Stick them in the freezer for a refreshing treat anytime.

Buy It: Clover Valley Fudge Mint Cookies, $2; Dollar General

Clover Valley Fudge Mint Cookies Credit: Dollar General

3. Clover Valley Fudge Covered Peanut Butter Cookies

No one can resist the magical flavor pairing that is peanut butter and chocolate. Enter the Tagalong. This version from Clover Valley has a nice ratio of chocolate to peanut butter. Some tasters found the chocolate to taste a bit artificial. But I could still take down the whole box.

Buy It: Clover Valley Fudge Covered Peanut Butter Cookies, $2; Dollar General

Clover Valley Fudge Peanut Butter Cookies Credit: Dollar General