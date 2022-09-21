Disneyland's Bizarre New Halloween Dips are Both Trick and Treat

It's Halloweentime again at Disneyland Resort. There's a line for cookies at Disney's Grand Californian Resort. There's a dusting of powdered sugar on the ground in New Orleans Square from all those bags of Pumpkin Spice Mickey Beignets. And every bakery case along Main Street, U.S.A. is stocked with themed confections. All the classics are back. But something on the menu is so different and out-there-whacky we have to talk about it: The dips!

There are so many dips this year. Cue Martin Short's character from "Only Murders in the Building" because it is dip heaven. And I don't mean drizzles or toppings. I mean that little ramekin of something saucy on the side that makes a Disney snack so much more. Disneyland's menu of spooky season offerings (available now through November 10) is packed with new dips for each item and they're pretty interesting. Take a look at the wildest new dips, from ghost pepper grape sauce to hot buttered rum dip. Plus, see how to make some copycats of these creations at home.

Halloween Dips at Disneyland

Pumpkin Pie Dip

Head straight to the Fantasyland Churro Cart as soon as that Disneyland rope drops because this is fall in a ramekin. It tastes just like pumpkin pie. The spices, pumpkin flavor, silky texture, mouse-y consistency — it's all spot on. I would eat spoonfuls of this all on its own. And it's not just pumpkin spice. According to Disney Chef Ivan Moreno, it's made with real pumpkin inspired by "Cinderella's Pumpkin Carriage," so it's stored in a cooler and served cold.

I love that this rolled out without a specific seasonal churro pairing because that makes it a choose-your-own-adventure dip. Yes, it's tasty with a traditional cinnamon sugar churro, but you know what else it's great with? A Mickey pretzel. It's the sweet-and-salty combo of your Disney fall dreams. Want to make it home? Lisa's Easy Pumpkin Dip is a solid copycat.

Peanut Butter Vanilla Dip

Remember that scene in The Parent Trap where Lindsey Lohan (and Lindsey Lohan) gets super excited about Oreos and peanut butter? If you hype Oreos and peanut butter that much, too, head over to the Town Square and Sleeping Beauty Castle Churro Carts for the Chocolate Cookie Crumble Churro and "creamy peanut butter and vanilla dipping sauce" AKA frosting.

Let's be real: This is a cup of thick, rich frosting and it's delicious. However, according to Disney Chef Adam Llamas, it's actually inspired by the flavors in "Everybody's favorite peanut butter cup". Yes, we too have a lot of recipes inspired by Reese's. However, no peanut hues here. The dip is neon green and looks very creepy-cool against the black cookie coating. But beware: the crumbles are very crumbly and go everywhere. Grab extra napkins for this one! If you're now craving peanut butter vanilla frosting, user DSPTina has an extra-creamy recipe.

Ghost Pepper Dip

Over in New Orleans Square, you'll find Disneyland's most spirited attraction The Haunted Mansion and now its most spirited snack: Ghost pepper grape sauce. The new Pistachio-Cherry Churro treat is inspired by Lock, Shock & Barrel from Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas. "Each of the characters — Lock, Shock & Barrel — are tied to the colors and flavors of the churro sugars and spicy grape sauce," says Chef Brandon Baccaro. And let's talk about this sauce because like Oogie Boogie's boys, it's mischievous! Have you ever made meatballs in a crockpot with grape jelly? The sauce tastes a lot like that at first. Then, it turns on you. It goes from sweet to HOT in a flash. And it's intense. But then the heat is gone just as fast with no lingering spiciness whatsoever. Almost like a ghost walking right past you and vanishing.

Halloween Dips at Disney California Adventure Park

Over at Disney California Adventure Park, things get really interesting with food that typically doesn't dip. But for Halloween, Disney says it does. "Who doesn't love playing with their food?," asks Disney Culinary Director Jeremiah Balogh. "The fact that our Guests and Cast can create a moment that is personal based on the ability to customize each bite is unique to them and how they care to enjoy the item. Pouring a sauce over or dipping it, they have a chance to be creative. Stop on by and play around with some of the food we have to offer. There's a chef inside every one of us!"

Hot Buttered Rum Dip

Lamplight Lounge is one of the best theme park restaurants on the planet with items that challenge the stereotype of amusement park food such as the fan-favorite lobster nachos. And desserts are definitely elevated here with prepared-to-order mini doughnuts in rotating seasonal flavors.

For Halloween, you'll find Pumpkin Spice Donuts served with two different dips. The first is an orange cream cheese that tastes exactly like Sister Schubert Orange Rolls (RIP). And it's great. But the second dip is incredibly unique: Hot Buttered Rum ... dip. "Hot buttered rum has been a huge hit during the Festival of Holidays as a beverage," says Balogh, "and, of course, we wanted to add to our guests experience." It's not too sweet, very spice forward and actually, somehow tastes a little boozy. I would love this glazed over a bundt or loaf cake. And turns out Allrecipes fans were way ahead of me. User KDA949 has a version with rum and SNW716 has a sauce flavored extract.

Burger Dip

And now we come to the most outrageous-yet-tasty dip of them all: It's an experiential attraction all on itself. Or as Balogh says, "This is indulgence to say the least." Over at Smokejumpers Grill, you'll find the Green Chile Double Burger and it comes with poblano cheese dipping sauce. Oh, yes. Cheese dip for a burger that already has two cheese slices. I'm all in. (Note: I don't eat red meat so I asked for the two patties to be swapped with Impossible patties. I was told a protein swap is the only modification that they can do for this burger.)