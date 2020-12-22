21 Disney Christmas Treats You Can Make at Home

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Walt Disney World's holiday lineup of desserts is a total winter wonderland of over-the-top sugary designs. Even the themed entrees (like Christmas tree-shaped sushi!) are guaranteed to make spirits bright. But if you can't visit The Most Magical Place on Earth this Christmas, we've figured out a couple of hacks to recreate the magic in your own kitchen. And, in the spirit of giving, Mickey sent us some of the official cookie recipes from the Disney Kitchen pastry chefs.

Mickey's Holiday Cookie

Mickey’s Holiday Cookie Credit: Courtesy of Walt Disney World

Food is more magical at Disney World because most of it is Mickey shaped. And the holidays are no exception, from red velvet Mickey waffles to this classic sugar cookie. Mickey's Holiday Cookie (available at Disney's Hollywood Studios) is like a vanilla butter cookie with lots of sugary icing on top. And we have just the recipe to make this at home: Old-Fashioned Butter Cookies with Butter Frosting. All you need is this Mickey-shaped cookie cutter which is less than $4 on Amazon. For the snowflakes, you can use decorative chocolate or candy pieces from the craft store. Or you could pipe your own snowflakes with royal icing.

Salted Caramel Spaceship Earth Cookie

Salted Caramel Spaceship Earth Cookie

Another iconic-shaped cookie is available at the Holiday Hearth kiosk in EPCOT, and it's an ode to the park's legendary landmark. Yep, they made a Spaceship Earth-shaped sandwich cookie! And like its mesmerizing design, this cookie is packed with dimensions of flavors.

The top cookie is vanilla, the bottom cookie is chocolate, and the middle is a salted caramel ganache so it tastes like a fancy Millionaire Shortbread. You can whip this up at home thanks to the provided recipe from the Disney Kitchen. You just need a Spaceship Earth-shaped cookie cutter. Or you can totally fake it with a circle cookie cutter. Just add two bits of dough at the bottom for the feet.

Get the Recipe: Salted Caramel Spaceship Earth Cookie

Maple Buche de Noel

Maple Buche de Noel Credit: Courtesy of Walt Disney World

One of my favorite things to eat at EPCOT during the holidays is the yule log cake in the Canada pavilion. The France pavilion always has one, too. But the French-Canadian version really leans into that maple reputation with a gingerbread chiffon cake featuring maple mouse and cranberry sauce. If you've never made one and want to try it, check out this Buche de Noel recipe to master the rolling technique.

Chocolate Mickey Tart

Chocolate Mickey Tart Credit: Courtesy of Walt Disney World

This decadent mouse mousse is available at the Holiday Hearth kiosk in EPCOT, but you can make your own Mickey-shaped tart at home with this Rich Chocolate Tart recipe and these little ramekins from Williams Sonoma.

Belle's Enchanted Christmas Tree

Belle’s Enchanted Christmas Tree Credit: Courtesy of Walt Disney World

Now that's a showstopper! This gorgeous little cookie stack is constructed with half of a macaron sandwich cookie in various sizes to create a tiny, tiered Christmas tree inspired by Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas. The pastry chefs have provided a recipe for this festive patisserie (available now at Gaston's Tavern in the Magic Kingdom), but you could also scale this for a larger tree with more macaron levels.

Get the Recipe: Belle's Enchanted Christmas Tree

Sushi Christmas Tree

Sushi Christmas Tree Credit: Courtesy of Walt Disney World

How cute is this? It's a sushi tree. A sushi tree! The sashimi-grade tuna, salmon, and yellowtail masterpiece is located in the Japan pavilion at EPCOT, but you can easily recreate this at home. You just need a Christmas tree-shaped cookie cutter to mold the rice. We have so many 5-star sushi recipes to get you started. And if you've never made sushi rice before, check out this video with pro trips.

Hidden Mickey Red Velvet Cupcake

Hidden Mickey Red Velvet Cupcake Credit: Courtesy of Walt Disney World

Theme park fans know that one of Disney's coolest design features is something you don't always see: the hidden Mickey. There are so many mouse-shaped designs hidden in the art and architecture of attractions as well as Disney movies. And this cupcake riffs off that tradition with a red velvet hidden Mickey baked inside.

To pull this off at home, you need this Mickey cake pop maker and this Moist Red Velvet Cupcake recipe. Once you have the Mickey cake pop baked and cooled, just place it — gently — in a regular cupcake mold and bake. Choose a cupcake batter with a light color like these Vanilla Cupcakes so the red Mickey design really pops when you cut through the cake.

Mickey Gingerbread Cookies

Mickey Gingerbread Cookies Credit: Courtesy of Shanghai Disneyland

Why have a gingerbread person when you can have a gingerbread Mickey? The pastry chefs from Shanghai Disneyland have shared their recipe, plus their go-to ratio for royal icing. All you need is this Mickey-shaped cookie cutter. If you have a regular gingerbread person cookie cutter, you can easily fake the Mickey shape by adding two tiny circles of dough for ears.

Get the Recipe: Mickey Gingerbread Cookies

Chip and Dale Christmas Churro

Chip and Dale Christmas Churro Credit: Courtesy of Walt Disney World

If you've never visited a Disney park around a holiday — especially Halloween and Christmas — churros get a seasonal twist, from candy corn and pumpkin spice for Halloween to this Chip and Dale Christmas Churro at the Magic Kingdom. You can get pretty close to the real thing at home by combining this Churros recipe (just add ginger and nutmeg to the batter) with this Apple Pie Filling.

Turkey Dinner Poutine

Turkey Dinner Poutine Credit: Courtesy of Walt Disney World

The chefs at EPCOT have taken a Canadian staple and smothered it with an American classic. Meet Turkey Poutine French Fries. This boat of fries starts out with the regular cheese curds, but then it's topped with turkey gravy, roast turkey, cranberry sauce and, yes, crispy onions à la green bean casserole. This is one of the best food mashups I've ever seen. And you can make it at home with this Real Poutine, this Rosemary Roasted Turkey, and this Delicious Cranberry Sauce.

Mickey Shortbread Cookies

Mickey Shortbread Cookies Credit: Courtesy of Disneyland Resort

Not to be outdone by the butter cookies from Disney World, the chefs at Disneyland Park shared their recipe for a Mickey-shaped shortbread, too. This version includes orange zest and melted chocolate instead of icing.

Get the Recipe: Mickey Shortbread Cookies

Frozen Hot Chocolate

Frozen Hot Chocolate Credit: Courtesy of Walt Disney World

It's not always cold enough to enjoy a cup of cocoa in Orlando, so you'll usually find some sort of frozen hot chocolate in the parks. This year, Hollywood Studios has a salted caramel version. You can make it at home with this Frozen Hot Chocolate as a base. You just need to add caramel and marshmallows to make it like the Disney version.

Peppermint Minnie Cookie

Peppermint Minnie Cookie Credit: Courtesy of Walt Disney World

Mickey gets a lot of culinary love in the parks, but this peppermint cookie is all about Minnie Mouse. You can make the sugar cookie at home with this 5-star Thick Cut-Outs cookie recipe (just add a teaspoon or so of peppermint extract), and recreate Minnie's signature bow silhouette with this cookie cutter on Amazon for just $7.99.

Red Velvet Mini Bundt Cake

Red Velvet Mini Bundt Cake Credit: Courtesy of Walt Disney World

It's a fact: Miniature things are just cuter. And this tiny, personal bundt cake is adorable, especially with the little sprinkles that have holly and ivy vibes. But the best part is the well of cream cheese icing that fills the bundt center. This thing is rich! Make it at home with these cute little ″Frozen 2″ bundt pans and Savannah's Perfectly Ravishing Red Velvet Cake.

Cranberry Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cranberry Chocolate Chip Cookies Credit: Courtesy of Disneyland Paris

Over at Disneyland Paris, the chefs take a festive, seasonal twist on the classic Mickey chocolate chip cookie with dried cranberry, pecans, and dark chocolate. The French Disney chefs shared their recipe so everyone can make this sophisticated cookie at home.

Get the Recipe: Cranberry Chocolate Chip Cookies

Sweet Potato Casserole Funnel Cake

Sweet Potato Casserole Funnel Cake Credit: Courtesy of Walt Disney World

Funnel cake is synonymous with theme park food, and right now the American pavilion at EPCOT has a sweet potato casserole-inspired funnel cake. Yes, you read that right. You can eat the most popular holiday casserole in funnel cake form. And it's even topped with marshmallows and roasted pecans. To recreate it at home, you can use this Pumpkin Funnel Cake recipe, and sub the pumpkin puree with mashed sweet potato.

Peppermint Pinwheels

Peppermint Pinwheels Credit: Courtesy of Walt Disney World

You can find these festive spirals in the Canada pavilion at EPCOT, but making them at home is a lot easier than you think. Just follow this Christmas Pinwheel Cookies recipe, and add a teaspoon of peppermint extract to the red half of the dough. Alternatively, instead of the sprinkles shown, you could also roll the cookie sides in crushed peppermint candies.

Molasses Crackle Cookies

Molasses Crackle Cookies Credit: Courtesy of Walt Disney World

It's not Christmas without sugar-dusted crinkle cookies, and the chefs over at Disney's Wilderness Lodge have shared their recipe for these Molasses Crackle Cookies. If you love gingerbread but like your cookies chewy instead of snappy, this treat is for you.

Get the Recipe: Molasses Crackle Cookies

Holiday Whoopie Pie

Holiday Whoopie Pie Credit: Courtesy of World Disney World

It is the season for red velvet everything, including this whoopie pie at Hollywood Studios with a piped cream cheese filling. You can recreate the soft, cake-like cookies at home with Dawn's Easy Red Velvet Sandwich Cookies.

Turkey Stuffing Sandwich

Turkey Stuffing Sandwich Credit: Courtesy of Walt Disney World

Disney took the iconic leftover turkey sandwich and dialed it up to an 11 with this masterpiece at the American pavilion in EPCOT. No, that's not bread above and below the turkey. It's stuffing. You'll definitely need a fork for this.

For an easier sandwich at home, you can press leftover cornbread dressing in a waffle maker to make sturdier pieces for optimal sandwich assembly. And as far as stuffing goes, you can't go wrong with Momma's Cornbread Dressing.

Pumpkin Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

Pumpkin Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich Credit: Courtesy of Walt Disney World

If you still buy pumpkin spice creamer well into peppermint mocha season, this next treat is for you. The Pumpkin Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich was a big hit in November at Disney's Animal Kingdom, and the Disney Kitchen chefs are now sharing the recipe for everyone to make at home. Honestly, you don't even need the vanilla ice cream. These pumpkin spice cookies are delicious all on their own.