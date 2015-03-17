Chicken, fish, and pork dinners for when you want to speed through the store and get cooking.

16 Dinners You Can Make With Just 6 Ingredients

Dinners to Make With Six Ingredients, or Less!

When only the express lane will do.

1. Pluots and Pork

Here's a quick dinner idea, featuring pork chops simmered in a simple sauce of white wine and fresh, in-season stone fruit. Try it with plums or apricots if pluots aren't available.

Get the Recipe: Pluots and Pork

Pluots And Pork

2. Cashew Crusted Chicken

A tangy, crunchy, and easy baked chicken dish. Chicken breasts are dipped into an apricot/mustard sauce and rolled in chopped cashew nuts.

Get the Recipe: Cashew Crusted Chicken

Cashew Crusted Chicken

3. Tomato Basil Salmon

Perfect for a weeknight dinner, this quick salmon dish includes dried basil, thinly sliced tomato, a splash of olive oil, and grated Parmesan. It's ready in minutes. Enjoy with a side of sauteed spinach and a glass of pinot noir.

Get the Recipe: Tomato Basil Salmon

Tomato Basil Salmon

4. Fast and Easy Tofu Lo-Mein

Ramen, stir-fry veggies, firm tofu, and soy sauce make a super-fast lo mein meal. Add whatever ingredients you like to spice it up or make it your own. Try different Ramen noodle flavors.

Get the Recipe: Fast and Easy Tofu Lo-Mein

Fast and Easy Tofu Lo-Mein

5. Simply Parmesan Chicken

Use this recipe as a foundation. "It's quick, easy, and tastes great!" says Jenny. "Vary measurements depending on your taste."

Get the Recipe: Simply Parmesan Chicken

Simply Parmesan Chicken

6. Kielbasa with Peppers and Potatoes

Kielbasa cooks with red and yellow peppers and potatoes.

Get the Recipe: Kielbasa with Peppers and Potatoes

Kielbasa with Peppers and Potatoes

7. Paleo Coconut Chicken Breast

This coconut-coated chicken dish delivers great flavor, is paleo-friendly, and is easy to prepare.

Get the Recipe: Paleo Coconut Chicken Breast

Paleo Coconut Chicken Breast

8. Chicken Walnut Cheese Wrapped in Bacon

Chicken breasts are topped with blue cheese and walnuts and wrapped with bacon.

Get the Recipe: Chicken Walnut Cheese Wrapped in Bacon

Chicken Walnut Cheese Wrapped in Bacon

9. Bite-Sized Salmon Tikka

This Indian-inspired salmon recipe is quick, tasty, and ideal as a short snack or a meal eaten with a salad.

Get the Recipe: Bite-Sized Salmon Tikka

Bite Sized Salmon Tikka

10. Honey-Dijon Chicken With A Kick

Sprinkle chicken breasts with red pepper flakes and bake them with a mixture of Dijon mustard and honey for a simple and delicious weeknight dish.

Get the Recipe: Honey-Dijon Chicken With A Kick

Honey Dijon Chicken With A Kick

11. Easy Spicy Mexican-American Chicken

Here's a quick, simple Mexican-inspired baked chicken thighs recipe with a blazing hot (and a little sweet) coating.

Get the Recipe: Easy Spicy Mexican-American Chicken

Easy Spicy Mexican American Chicken

12. Cod with Lemon, Garlic, and Chives

Cod fillets, fresh lemon slices, garlic, and chopped chives are baked in foil pouches. "This is a super simple recipe that can be used with any fish," says Cinderella. "You throw the ingredients in a foil pouch, then steam in the oven. A true no-brainer meal."

Cod with Lemon Garlic and Chives

13. Breaded Parmesan Ranch Chicken

This quick and easy baked chicken recipe combines chicken breasts with a coating of crushed cornflakes, Parmesan cheese, and ranch dressing mix.

Get the Recipe: Breaded Parmesan Ranch Chicken

Breaded Parmesan Ranch Chicken

14. Parchment Baked Salmon

A salmon fillet is steamed in parchment paper with lemon and basil for a light, quick meal.

Get the Recipe: Parchment Baked Salmon

Parchment Baked Salmon

15. A Good Easy Garlic Chicken

Chicken breasts are simply sauteed with a sprinkle of garlic powder, onion powder, and seasoning salt. "Couldn't be easier!" says Julia. "Great recipe for a quick and easy meal, even for the pickiest eater!"

Get the Recipe: A Good Easy Garlic Chicken

A Good Easy Garlic Chicken

16. Baked Salmon Fillets Dijon

Here baked salmon is coated with Dijon mustard and seasoned bread crumbs and topped with a little butter.

Get the Recipe: Baked Salmon Fillets Dijon