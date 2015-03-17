16 Dinners You Can Make With Just 6 Ingredients
Dinners to Make With Six Ingredients, or Less!
When only the express lane will do.
1. Pluots and Pork
Here's a quick dinner idea, featuring pork chops simmered in a simple sauce of white wine and fresh, in-season stone fruit. Try it with plums or apricots if pluots aren't available.
Get the Recipe: Pluots and Pork
2. Cashew Crusted Chicken
A tangy, crunchy, and easy baked chicken dish. Chicken breasts are dipped into an apricot/mustard sauce and rolled in chopped cashew nuts.
Get the Recipe: Cashew Crusted Chicken
3. Tomato Basil Salmon
Perfect for a weeknight dinner, this quick salmon dish includes dried basil, thinly sliced tomato, a splash of olive oil, and grated Parmesan. It's ready in minutes. Enjoy with a side of sauteed spinach and a glass of pinot noir.
Get the Recipe: Tomato Basil Salmon
4. Fast and Easy Tofu Lo-Mein
Ramen, stir-fry veggies, firm tofu, and soy sauce make a super-fast lo mein meal. Add whatever ingredients you like to spice it up or make it your own. Try different Ramen noodle flavors.
Get the Recipe: Fast and Easy Tofu Lo-Mein
5. Simply Parmesan Chicken
Use this recipe as a foundation. "It's quick, easy, and tastes great!" says Jenny. "Vary measurements depending on your taste."
Get the Recipe: Simply Parmesan Chicken
6. Kielbasa with Peppers and Potatoes
Kielbasa cooks with red and yellow peppers and potatoes.
Get the Recipe: Kielbasa with Peppers and Potatoes
7. Paleo Coconut Chicken Breast
This coconut-coated chicken dish delivers great flavor, is paleo-friendly, and is easy to prepare.
Get the Recipe: Paleo Coconut Chicken Breast
8. Chicken Walnut Cheese Wrapped in Bacon
Chicken breasts are topped with blue cheese and walnuts and wrapped with bacon.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Walnut Cheese Wrapped in Bacon
9. Bite-Sized Salmon Tikka
This Indian-inspired salmon recipe is quick, tasty, and ideal as a short snack or a meal eaten with a salad.
Get the Recipe: Bite-Sized Salmon Tikka
10. Honey-Dijon Chicken With A Kick
Sprinkle chicken breasts with red pepper flakes and bake them with a mixture of Dijon mustard and honey for a simple and delicious weeknight dish.
Get the Recipe: Honey-Dijon Chicken With A Kick
11. Easy Spicy Mexican-American Chicken
Here's a quick, simple Mexican-inspired baked chicken thighs recipe with a blazing hot (and a little sweet) coating.
Get the Recipe: Easy Spicy Mexican-American Chicken
12. Cod with Lemon, Garlic, and Chives
Cod fillets, fresh lemon slices, garlic, and chopped chives are baked in foil pouches. "This is a super simple recipe that can be used with any fish," says Cinderella. "You throw the ingredients in a foil pouch, then steam in the oven. A true no-brainer meal."
Get the Recipe: Cod with Lemon, Garlic, and Chives
13. Breaded Parmesan Ranch Chicken
This quick and easy baked chicken recipe combines chicken breasts with a coating of crushed cornflakes, Parmesan cheese, and ranch dressing mix.
Get the Recipe: Breaded Parmesan Ranch Chicken
14. Parchment Baked Salmon
A salmon fillet is steamed in parchment paper with lemon and basil for a light, quick meal.
Get the Recipe: Parchment Baked Salmon
15. A Good Easy Garlic Chicken
Chicken breasts are simply sauteed with a sprinkle of garlic powder, onion powder, and seasoning salt. "Couldn't be easier!" says Julia. "Great recipe for a quick and easy meal, even for the pickiest eater!"
Get the Recipe: A Good Easy Garlic Chicken
16. Baked Salmon Fillets Dijon
Here baked salmon is coated with Dijon mustard and seasoned bread crumbs and topped with a little butter.
Get the Recipe: Baked Salmon Fillets Dijon