The sweet, the sour, and everything in between.

Every Kind of Grapefruit You Should Know About

In the mood for a bright burst of tangy flavor? The answer is often a juicy grapefruit from the produce aisle. You might already be familiar with the classic ruby red and yellow varieties, but there are several other kinds of grapefruit that deserve a spot in your shopping cart. With citrus season in full effect, learn more about the spectrum of these delightfully tart showstoppers.

What Are Grapefruits Exactly?

Grapefruits are the edible crop of a hybridized citrus tree first documented as "the forbidden fruit" in Barbados. The plant thrives in tropical environments and can be grown anywhere from sunny Florida to southern China. The unique name comes from the grape-like clusters the fruit forms when it is ready to be harvested.

Like other citrus fruits, grapefruit is loaded with Vitamin C and contains healthy plant compounds and fiber that are essential to a balanced diet. All grapefruits share a leathery rind, pith lining, and segmented pulp that ranges in color from soft yellow shades to vivacious red.

White Grapefruit

White grapefruits are the least sweet variety, and are marked by relatively smooth skin and pointedly acidic flavor. If you enjoy a sharp, fragrant bite in your salad, these are the grapefruits for you.

Oroblanco Grapefruit

With bright green skin and surprisingly sweet pulp, it's no wonder why oroblanco grapefruits have such a loyal following. First commercially introduced in the 1980s, this stunning citrus variety boasts a floral aroma, spongy rind, and seedless flesh.

The oroblanco is a delicious cross between a pummelo and grapefruit and comes to maturity during the late autumn months and through the winter.

Cocktail Grapefruit

These sweet, seedy finds are a mashup between a mandarin and Thai pomelo. Cocktail grapefruits, or mandelos, add fresh, vibrant flavor to drinks and salad dressings. Look for brightly colored and firm fruit for a perfectly bittersweet bite.

Pink Grapefruit

Pink grapefruits are the perfect balance between sweet and sour and can be used in a range of dishes. Their juicy rose-colored flesh is milder than white varieties, but not as honeyed as ruby-red. The average pink grapefruit is large and round with blushing yellow skin.

Ruby Red Grapefruit

Ruby red grapefruits are plump, easy-to-peel, and bursting with sweet, citrusy goodness. These jewel-like fruits are full of Vitamins A and C, along with a host of antioxidants. Ruby reds are the most popular variety of grapefruit, due to their dazzling color and dynamic flavor.

Pomelos

Not technically a grapefruit, pomelos are the ancestor of the citrus fruit we know and love today. These large, thick-skinned fruits originated in southeastern Asia and were hybridized to create a range of tart treats found in the produce aisle.

Pomelos can have yellow or pink flesh with a dense, spongy pith. The interior can be quite a surprise — flavors range from dry acidity to bright and sweet. Try pomelos in salad, with seafood, or in granita.

