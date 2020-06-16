Canola Oil vs. Vegetable Oil: What's the Difference?

Canola and vegetable oils are in most pantries, but what's the difference between these staples? If you're wondering about substituting them, which one is better for high temperature cooking, or more, then read on.

Young man in supermarket comparing bottles of oil, rear view, close-up Credit: Noel Hendrickson / Getty Images

Canola Oil vs. Vegetable Oil

Vegetable oil is actually a broad term for many different kinds of plant-based oils, including canola oil. Other oils that might fall under the "vegetable oil" category include oils made from avocado, corn, safflower, peanuts, soybean, sunflower, and even olives. For the most part, however, when you pick up a bottle of vegetable oil at the supermarket, it's going to be corn or soybean oil. Both canola and vegetable oil are generally inexpensive and great for baking and cooking because of their neutral flavor and high smoke point. The main difference between the two comes down to fat composition. Let's take a look:

What Is Canola Oil?

A little science and history lesson to start: Canola oil is made from the canola plant, which is a crossbred of the rapeseed plant. The cross breeding was done in the 1960s and 70s in Canada in order to minimize two key components of rapeseed: glucosinolates and erucic acid. The latter, when consumed in high doses, is thought to lead to heart problems. Pure rapeseed oil has 43 percent erucic acid, whereas canola oil by definition has to be under 2 percent, which is safe for human consumption.

Canola oil is a neutral cooking oil, which means it has a mild flavor. It's great to use when you don't want to add extra taste to a dish, or you want to cook something on high heat. It is low in saturated fat, free of trans fats, and is a good source of monounsaturated fat (the stuff that can be good for your heart) compared to many vegetable oils.

What Is Vegetable Oil?

As stated earlier, "vegetable oil" is really a catch-all term for any plant-based oil, but most of the time at the grocery store you're buying corn oil, soybean oil, or a mix. Crisco, for example, is 100 percent soybean-based oil. Like canola oil, vegetable oil is known for its neutral flavor and high smoke point. The nutritional benefits of the oil varies based on what the oil is made out of. If your vegetable oil is soybean-based, then it's usually low in saturated fats and free of trans fats. But generally speaking, canola oil has the least amount of saturated fats among vegetable oils.

Is There a Difference in Their Smoke Point?

Smoke point is the point at which an oil starts to break down and degrade. When an oil is heated past its smoke point, it may result in an unpleasant-smelling kitchen and can add an acrid, burnt taste to food.

Both vegetable oil and canola oil have a relatively high smoke point: Canola oil has a smoke point of 400 degrees F, and vegetable oil (when made from corn or soybeans) has a smoke point of 450 degrees F. This means that you can use vegetable and canola oil for just about anything in the kitchen: deep-frying, searing, sautéing, frying, and more.

Can You Substitute Canola Oil and Vegetable Oil?

Yes! You can use vegetable oil when it calls for canola oil, and vice versa. If saturated fat is a concern, you may choose to go with canola oil. Otherwise, you can use them interchangeably. Although they do have slightly different tastes, when you cook with either the result will be the same, whether you're frying, sautéing, baking, etc.

How to Properly Store Your Cooking Oil

No matter what oil you're using, you need to store your bottles properly. If possible, store your oil in a dark, cool place. If you don't regularly use a lot of vegetable or canola oil, buy smaller bottles so nothing goes to waste. When stored for too long, oil can oxidize and go rancid, so if your oil smells bad (and you'll be able to tell), don't use it.