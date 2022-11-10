Deadly Listeria Outbreak Is Linked to Deli Meats and Cheeses in States Nationwide

If you purchase your meats and cheeses directly from deli counters, listen up. A deadly outbreak of Listeria has been linked to deli meats and cheeses purchased from deli counters nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC issued its investigation notice on November 9 explaining that all deli meats, including cold cuts, lunch meats, hot dogs, and pâtés, as well as cheeses, are likely the source of the outbreak. Investigators can't narrow it down to one food type or brand yet because Listeria spreads easily in deli display cases and via equipment, surfaces, and hands.

It is believed that a single contaminated item likely introduced the outbreak and spread it to other foods in delis across multiple states, but the CDC needs to investigate further.

There are currently 16 illnesses reported in connection with this outbreak, which have resulted in 13 hospitalizations and one death. The current illnesses have been reported in California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York.

"The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Listeria," the CDC stated.

The CDC is urging those who have purchased any deli meats and cheeses not to consume them unless they've been reheated to 165°F (or steaming hot) after purchase. The meat and cheese are considered safe after reheating because Listeria grows in the refrigerator but can be killed with heat.

Additionally, if you have any deli meat or cheese in your fridge, you should clean the fridge and any surfaces that the product may have touched.

If you have any symptoms after eating deli meat or cheese, you should contact your healthcare provider.

Listeria can cause illness in anyone, but especially those who are pregnant, are 65 years or older, or have weakened immune systems. Typically, symptoms begin within two weeks of eating the contaminated food.

Symptoms for non-pregnant individuals may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, fever, and muscle aches. Symptoms for pregnant individuals may include fever, fatigue, and muscle aches.

Listeria may cause severe illness that can result in hospitalization or death. Additionally, it can result in pregnancy loss or serious illness in newborns. While some individuals are at a higher risk for infection, anyone can be infected with Listeria, but may have milder food poisoning symptoms.