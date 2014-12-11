How to Make Snow Ice Cream: Your Definitive Guide

When life hands you a load of snow, it's time to make snow ice cream. We'll share tips for safely making snow ice cream plus lots of variations. Happy #snowday!

How to Make Snow Ice Cream

Step 1: Know when to collect your snow

"My dad always said we had to wait until there was at least 2 and 1/2 feet of snow already on the ground with more coming steadily because then we knew the snow was clean. I can count on one hand the number of times the snow was clean enough to make snow ice cream. It's almost worth moving to a part of the country that gets more snow because boy is it good stuff!" — SUZYL

In Western Washington state, where we're lucky to get six inches of snow in winter, we make a point to get out when the snow is fresh and new — before the chickadees and squirrels visit. We use a clean mixing bowl or large pan for snow gathering, or place a large pan outside to catch it as it falls. And, as the old adage says, don't eat yellow snow! Still concerned about contaminants? Check out this piece from NPR. Then, get back to business.

Step 2: Measure your other ingredients

That's the thing about snow: it melts! Have your snow ice cream ingredients ready so you can move quickly once the snow is inside your toasty kitchen.

Step 3: Combine your ingredients

Sprinkle that sugar, pour that condensed milk, stir, and enjoy! You can pop it into the freezer to firm up for about an hour if you wish, but that's really all there is to making it.

"Snow ice cream is not about creamy, gourmet ice cream. It's about gathering snow together in-between making snow angels and snowball fights, celebrating winter, and making memories. Today, we made a memory. Thank you!" — DKBECK

That said, you can knock yourself out and make it super pretty, too.

VIDEO: How to Make Snow Ice Cream

Snow Ice Cream Recipes to Try

homemade Easy Snow Ice Cream recipe in a glass dessert dish with a spoon Credit: niahboo_300

More Snow Ice Cream Variations

