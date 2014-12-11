How to Make Snow Ice Cream: Your Definitive Guide
When life hands you a load of snow, it's time to make snow ice cream. We'll share tips for safely making snow ice cream plus lots of variations. Happy #snowday!
How to Make Snow Ice Cream
Step 1: Know when to collect your snow
"My dad always said we had to wait until there was at least 2 and 1/2 feet of snow already on the ground with more coming steadily because then we knew the snow was clean. I can count on one hand the number of times the snow was clean enough to make snow ice cream. It's almost worth moving to a part of the country that gets more snow because boy is it good stuff!" — SUZYL
In Western Washington state, where we're lucky to get six inches of snow in winter, we make a point to get out when the snow is fresh and new — before the chickadees and squirrels visit. We use a clean mixing bowl or large pan for snow gathering, or place a large pan outside to catch it as it falls. And, as the old adage says, don't eat yellow snow! Still concerned about contaminants? Check out this piece from NPR. Then, get back to business.
Related: Is It Safe to Eat Snow Cream?
Step 2: Measure your other ingredients
That's the thing about snow: it melts! Have your snow ice cream ingredients ready so you can move quickly once the snow is inside your toasty kitchen.
Step 3: Combine your ingredients
Sprinkle that sugar, pour that condensed milk, stir, and enjoy! You can pop it into the freezer to firm up for about an hour if you wish, but that's really all there is to making it.
"Snow ice cream is not about creamy, gourmet ice cream. It's about gathering snow together in-between making snow angels and snowball fights, celebrating winter, and making memories. Today, we made a memory. Thank you!" — DKBECK
That said, you can knock yourself out and make it super pretty, too.
VIDEO: How to Make Snow Ice Cream
Snow Ice Cream Recipes to Try
- Easy Snow Ice Cream (pictured above) "The only thing that makes shoveling two feet of snow during a cold Minnesota winter sweet fun!" — Remy
- Snow Ice Cream I "My dad always said we had to wait until there was at least 2 and 1/2 feet of snow already on the ground with more coming steadily because then we knew the snow was clean." — SUZYL
- Snow Ice Cream II "I have fond memories of my mom making this for us as a child. And now I get to make it for my 3 year old." — Lil'MadSavy
- Snow Cream "We didn't measure the snow; probably had way more than what the recipe calls for. The snow was icy but still yummy, more like a snow cone. Kids mixed chocolate syrup in theirs." — Danielle Gagnon
- Mema's Snow Ice Cream "My husband's Mema used to make this for him and his sister when they were kids." — Amanda Cheatham-Hurd
- Chocolate Snow Ice Cream "Fantastic and my kids went crazy! We don't get snow in NC often, so I'm sure this chocolate snow cream created a special memory for them." — Jennifer Baker
- Snow Angel Ice Cream "Let the kids help as much as you can stand, because the little mess will be outweighed by the amazing memories you're making!" — tsandiltz
- Strawberry Snow Ice Cream "We were lucky to get a fresh run of snow for the weekend. This came out smooth and creamy even though I had to improvise on the strawberry milk powder (I used a strawberry panna cotta pre-mix)." — Buckwheat Queen
- Snow Ice Cream "This is how we made it when I was a child. The only other thing we did was add a touch of vanilla extract. So delicious and brings back great memories!" — kaday76
Related: 6 Ways to Eat Fresh Snow
More Snow Ice Cream Variations
- Snowed in? Here's how to make your own version of condensed milk at home if you can't get to the store.
- Can't do dairy? Try Non-Dairy Snow Ice Cream with any kind of non-dairy milk.
- Got snow and soda? Make a Soda Pop Ice Cream float.
- Got maple syrup? Try making this fun Maple Syrup Taffy with the kids.
Related
- Discover how easy it is to make great homemade ice cream, with or without a machine.
- Here's how to stock your pantry for winter so you can make dinners when you're snowed in.
- Get all of our warm and hearty winter recipes.