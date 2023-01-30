More Than 50,000 Pounds of Charcuterie Recalled for Possible Listeria Contamination

Before you make that charcuterie board, check your ready-to-eat meats!

Published on January 30, 2023
Daniele International LLC issued a recall for over 52,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meats, specifically sausage products, that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes on January 29. This recall impacts eight products from five different brands housed under Daniele International—including Frederik's, Boar's Head, Colameco's, Del Duca, and Gourmet Selection.

The recalled ready-to-eat sausage was shipped nationwide and sold between December 23, 2022, and January 17, 2023. Check your refrigerator for these recalled products:

  • 6-ounce Frederik's by Meijer Spanish-Style Charcuterie Tray; sell-by date 4/15/23
  • 6-ounce Boar's Head Charcuterie Trio; sell-by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23
  • 7-ounce Colameco's Primo Naturale Genoa Uncured Salami; sell-by date 12/23/23
  • 7-ounce Colameco's Primo Naturale Black Pepper Uncured Salami; sell-by dates 12/22/23, 12/30/23, 1/17/24
  • 1-pound Del Duca Sopressata, Coppa & Genoa Salami; sell-by dates 4/13/23 and 4/14/23
  • 1-pound Del Duca Calabrese, Prosciutto & Coppa; sell-by date 5/6/23
  • 1-pound Del Duca Genoa Salmi, Uncured Pepperoni & Hard Salami; sell-by date 5/4/23
  • 12-ounce Gourmet Selection Sopresasta, Capocollo, Hard Salame; sell-by date 4/14/23

For photos of the recalled products' labels, visit the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) site.

You can also check the establishment number to know if your item is recalled—all impacted products have "EST. 54" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

If you have any of the recalled products, do not eat them. Instead throw them away or return them to the retailer you purchased from.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) found Listeria on Daniele International's surfaces during a routine inspection. No illnesses have been reported due to consuming the ready-to-eat sausages.

Listeria can cause serious infections in older adults, pregnant individuals, newborns, and those with weakened immune systems. While less likely, people outside of those groups may also be affected.

Those with Listeria infections may experience fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. In pregnant individuals, Listeria may lead to miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infections for the newborn.

If you have any health concerns, you should contact your healthcare provider. If you have any questions about the recall, you can contact Daniele International directly at 401-568-6228 or receptionist@charcuterie.com.

