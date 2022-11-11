The Hidden Dangers of That "Mini Fried Egg" Frozen Egg Hack

When it comes to TikTok trends, I would categorize them into three buckets: the ones that are must-tries and new favorites (like feta pasta and the paper towel trick); the ones that are not worth it or don't work (ahem, pancake spaghetti); and then the ones that are downright dangerous (looking at you avocado water storage). The worst TikTok hacks can range from innocuously unnecessary to genuine food hazards, and the latter is where the newest trend falls.

The 'hack' has popped up for over a year on the video-sharing app but is making the rounds yet again, with the latest iteration gaining over 10 million views. The method is always the same: freeze whole eggs in the shell, then cut the frozen egg into slices and fry those in a pan, resulting in mini, kid-sized fried eggs. But be warned—you should not be making these at home, and especially not for kids. Here's why.

Why This Hack is So Dangerous

Both the FDA and USDA, the country's leading food safety organizations, caution against freezing eggs in their shells. The reason? Liquid expands when they freeze, including egg whites, causing either major or minor cracks to the shell. These cracks (even those not visible to the naked eye) expose the egg membrane and contents to air and allow bacteria to freely enter the egg. And no, the freeze doesn't kill this bacteria, so once contaminated, these eggs can cause you to become sick with food-borne illnesses, especially salmonella.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause a type of food poisoning that affects the GI system. While most people that come into contact with Salmonella won't develop any symptoms at all, those with weaker immune systems are more likely to be affected and develop infection. This, of course, includes children, so while this neat little hack might look kid-friendly, it's quite the opposite in reality.

One quick glance at the latest TikTok video and you can see the eggs emerge from the creator's freezer covered in cracks. Many, many commenters warn of the risks, with one commenter going so far as to remind people how it went last time this trended, "No one remembering this trend when it first happened and a heap of people getting food poisoning..."

When and How To Freeze Eggs Safely

You actually can freeze eggs—sometimes. For a full guide to how to safely freeze eggs, read more here, but the TLDR is you'll want to crack the eggs into a freezer-safe container and freeze either as a scrambled egg mix or just the whites. Frozen yolks on their own can change texture when frozen (and not in a pleasant way). The FDA recommends using any frozen eggs within 1 year.

To cook frozen eggs, thaw them in the fridge overnight, then cook with your desired method ASAP. Do not thaw them at room temperature.

Are Runny Yolks or Sunny Side Up Eggs Safe for Kids?

According the the USDA, no. Since children, especially those under the age of 5, are more susceptible to food-borne illness, you run the risk of exposing them to salmonella. Both the USDA and FDA actually recommend that all people cook their eggs until both the yolks and whites are firm to minimize risk of salmonella. However, the most at-risk individuals are children, elderly people, pregnant women and those who are immunocompromised, so if you're not in one of those groups you can likely carry on with those perfectly poached yolks.

Next time you're at brunch or cooking breakfast at home, maybe skip giving the little ones a taste of your sunny side up egg (or stick to the whites).

The Bottom Line

Always take TikTok trends with a grain of salt; many things that seem too good to be true, are. That being said, if you're looking for a fun, kid-friendly TikTok hack for breakfast that we actually endorse, give these freezer pancakes a shot.