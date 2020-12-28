Dairy Queen Just Added Rotisserie-Style Chicken Bites to Their Menu
If you've never had a non-dessert item from Dairy Queen, you're missing out. Sure, the chain's title does speak for itself, but DQ does an exceptional job when it comes to chicken fingers. With crunchy tenders and perfectly seasoned fries, you haven't had a full Dairy Queen experience without trying a chicken strip basket. If you know, you know.
Chicken aficionados will be excited to know that Dairy Queen has unveiled a new option: Rotisserie-Style Chicken Bites. The tender roasted meat is loaded with flavor, sans-breading — don't worry, you won't miss it, because if there's one thing roasted chicken doesn't need, it's bland breadcrumbs.
You've got yourself a few options with these new 100% white meat Chicken Bites: a la carte with your choice of dipping sauce, atop a salad, or as a basket, which is clearly the best option because it comes with DQ's Texas toast, fries, and your preferred dipping sauce.
If you aren't one of those people who go to Dairy Queen just for the chicken (and with a name like Dairy Queen, that's completely fair), you may be interested in their new nationwide Meal Deal: a Bacon Cheeseburger, regular fries, a 21-ounce drink, and a full-sized sundae will only set you back $6. Or, if you're only in it for the dairy, check out January's Blizzard of the Month, the Brownie Dough Blizzard Treat.