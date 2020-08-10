Dairy Queen Adds Pumpkin Cookie Butter Shake to Its Fall Lineup
Summer's heat is not ready to relent yet, but signs of fall (and cooler days) are cropping up all around us. The latest reminder that the heat won't last comes from DQ — and their announcement of a brand-new Pumpkin Cookie Butter Shake.
The new sippable shake blends two autumn MVPs — pumpkin and cookie butter — into one spectacular shake. The shake's flavors highlight warm, toasty notes of cinnamon cookies, creamy soft-serve ice cream, and of course pumpkin. The shake is finished off with a swirl of whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg.
What's more, DQ announced they'll bring back their Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat for the 29th year. Yes, that means this pumpkin-flavored treat existed before even Starbucks' PSL was the cult phenomenon that it is today.
The Blizzard features real pumpkin pie pieces swirled into vanilla soft-serve. Like the milkshake, the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard is crowned with whipped cream and dusted with nutmeg.
The new Pumpkin Cookie Butter Shake is the latest introduction in a long line of creative frozen delights. This year alone, the iconic soft-serve ice cream spot has introduced an Oreo Fudge Blizzard, Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard, Cotton Candy Dipped Cone, and more. So you just knew they wouldn't disappoint when time came to introduce their fall treats menu.
Ready to sink your spoons until a taste of fall? You'll have to wait until August 31, when the two treats will be available at participating DQ restaurants nationwide.