Cup To Gram Conversions

Be accurate! This chart helps you convert measurements from cups to grams and ounces, depending on what your recipe calls for.
By Allrecipes Editors Updated November 19, 2020
Measuring your ingredients by weight (grams) can help make your ingredient amounts are accurate. It's especially true in baking — think how much flour you can fit in a measuring cup depending on how much you pack it. These charts help you go between cups, grams, and ounces, depending on what your recipe calls for.

Butter

Cups

Grams

1/4 cup of Butter

57 grams

1/3 cup of Butter

76 grams

1/2 cup of Butter

113 grams

1 cup of Butter

227 grams

Dry Goods

Cups

Grams

Ounces

1/8 c (2 tbsp)

16 g

.563 oz

1/4 cup

32 g

1.13 oz

1/3 cup

43 g

1.5 oz

1/2 cup

64 g

2.25 oz

2/3 cup

85 g

3 oz

3/4 cup

96 g

3.38 oz

1 cup

128 g

4.5 oz

Bread Flour

Cups

Grams

Ounces

1/4 cup

34 g

1.2 oz

1/3 cup

45 g

1.6 oz

1/2 cup

68 g

2.4 oz

1 cup

136 g

4.8 oz

Rolled Oats

Cups

Grams

Ounces

1/4 cup

21 g

.75 oz

1/3 cup

28 g

1 oz

1/2 cup

43 g

1.5 oz

1 cup

85 g

3 oz

White Sugar (Granulated)

Cups

Grams

Ounces

2 tbsp

25 g

.89 oz

1/4 cup

50 g

1.78 oz

1/3 cup

67 g

2.37 oz

1/2 cup

100 g

3.55 oz

2/3 cup

134 g

4.73 oz

3/4 cup

150 g

5.3 oz

1 cup

201 g

7.1 oz

Packed Brown Sugar

Cups

Grams

Ounces

1/4 cup

55 g

1.9 oz

1/3 cup

73 g

2.58 oz

1/2 cup

110 g

3.88 oz

1 cup

220 g

7.75 oz

Honey, Molasses & Syrup

Cups

Grams

Ounces

2 tbsp

43 g

1.5 oz

1/4 cup

85 g

3 oz

1/3 cup

113 g

4 oz

1/2 cup

170 g

6 oz

2/3 cup

227 g

8 oz

3/4 cup

255 g

9 oz

1 cup

340 g

12 oz

