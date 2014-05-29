Cup To Gram Conversions
Measuring your ingredients by weight (grams) can help make your ingredient amounts are accurate. It's especially true in baking — think how much flour you can fit in a measuring cup depending on how much you pack it. These charts help you go between cups, grams, and ounces, depending on what your recipe calls for.
Butter
|
Cups
|
Grams
|
1/4 cup of Butter
|
57 grams
|
1/3 cup of Butter
|
76 grams
|
1/2 cup of Butter
|
113 grams
|
1 cup of Butter
|
227 grams
Dry Goods
|
Cups
|
Grams
|
Ounces
|
1/8 c (2 tbsp)
|
16 g
|
.563 oz
|
1/4 cup
|
32 g
|
1.13 oz
|
1/3 cup
|
43 g
|
1.5 oz
|
1/2 cup
|
64 g
|
2.25 oz
|
2/3 cup
|
85 g
|
3 oz
|
3/4 cup
|
96 g
|
3.38 oz
|
1 cup
|
128 g
|
4.5 oz
Bread Flour
|
Cups
|
Grams
|
Ounces
|
1/4 cup
|
34 g
|
1.2 oz
|
1/3 cup
|
45 g
|
1.6 oz
|
1/2 cup
|
68 g
|
2.4 oz
|
1 cup
|
136 g
|
4.8 oz
Trying to fit a square cake into a round pan? Check out our Cake and Baking Pan Conversion Chart.
Rolled Oats
|
Cups
|
Grams
|
Ounces
|
1/4 cup
|
21 g
|
.75 oz
|
1/3 cup
|
28 g
|
1 oz
|
1/2 cup
|
43 g
|
1.5 oz
|
1 cup
|
85 g
|
3 oz
White Sugar (Granulated)
|
Cups
|
Grams
|
Ounces
|
2 tbsp
|
25 g
|
.89 oz
|
1/4 cup
|
50 g
|
1.78 oz
|
1/3 cup
|
67 g
|
2.37 oz
|
1/2 cup
|
100 g
|
3.55 oz
|
2/3 cup
|
134 g
|
4.73 oz
|
3/4 cup
|
150 g
|
5.3 oz
|
1 cup
|
201 g
|
7.1 oz
Packed Brown Sugar
|
Cups
|
Grams
|
Ounces
|
1/4 cup
|
55 g
|
1.9 oz
|
1/3 cup
|
73 g
|
2.58 oz
|
1/2 cup
|
110 g
|
3.88 oz
|
1 cup
|
220 g
|
7.75 oz
Honey, Molasses & Syrup
|
Cups
|
Grams
|
Ounces
|
2 tbsp
|
43 g
|
1.5 oz
|
1/4 cup
|
85 g
|
3 oz
|
1/3 cup
|
113 g
|
4 oz
|
1/2 cup
|
170 g
|
6 oz
|
2/3 cup
|
227 g
|
8 oz
|
3/4 cup
|
255 g
|
9 oz
|
1 cup
|
340 g
|
12 oz
Go forth, and bake with confidence:
More Useful Conversions:
- Get conversions for cake pan sizes, temperatures, and high-altitude baking.
- Scaling a recipe up or down? See how many ounces are in a cup (and tablespoons, and liters), so you can Convert with Confidence.
- We also have U.S. Standard to Metric Conversions.
- Living abroad? Use this chart to Convert Oven Temperatures from degrees Fahrenheit to gas stove marks. And look here for Conversions from U.S. Standard to U.K. Measurements.
- Check our handy charts for commonly used Baking Ingredient Conversions.