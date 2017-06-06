7 Crispy, Crunchy Low-Carb Snacks That Won't Bust Your Diet

Look no further! Our roundup of keto-friendly, low-carb snack recipes will keep you noshing happily.

Crispy, crunchy low-carb snacks

Satisfy your cravings for crunch with these low-carb snacks that won't undo your hard work. To complement the crispies, we've tracked down equally low-carb keto-friendly accompaniments to round out your snacks. Enjoy!

1. Smoky, Cheesy Cookies | Carbs: 2.7g per serving

Rave review: "These are perfectly flaky and buttery with a nice smoky finish!" -- Alli shircliff. Try them with Luscious Spinach Artichoke Dip.

Smoky, Cheesy Cookies Photo by Leslie Kelly

2. Paleo Candied Hot Roasted Pecan Bits | Carbs: 4.7g per serving

Rave reveiw: "This recipe has a really great combination of flavors. I think they blend well together. I like my half pecans, so I ignored the direction to smash them up." -- Natalie Allison Brown. These would go perfectly with this Yummy Cheese Ball.

Paleo Candied Hot Roasted Pecan Bits Photo by Buckwheat Queen

3. Nori Chips | Carbs: 0.1g per serving

Rave review: "I was looking for an easy way to use nori and this is it. Quick, easy, fast, and nori is full of health benefits. I used a pastry brush to add the oil, and cooked them about 7 minutes because I wanted them a bit crunchier. Thanks for the recipe!" -- Brilan_89. These crispy strips make a nice textural contrast with Di's Delicious Deluxe Deviled Eggs.

Rave review: "Great cracker alternative! I made them exactly as the recipe directed and they are delicious. I'm diabetic and am always looking for a natural, low-carb 'crunch' option. These fit the bill." -- Meg Mae. You'll love them with this top-rated savory BLT Dip.

Almond 'You Must Be Nuts!' Crackers Photo by Poppa Bear

5. Low-Carb Almond Garlic Crackers | Carbs: 3.1g per serving

Rave review: "Made a double recipe. Used 1/3 cup grated parmesan and 1/3 cup nutritional yeast. Rolled out as thin as possible. Great! Crispiest low-carb cracker recipe I've found." -- svalaitis. Try them with Baba Ghanoush.

6. Toasted Pumpkin Seeds | Carbs: 3.3g per serving

Rave review: "This is a fantastic variation of the typical roasted/kosher salted seeds. Be sure to soak the seeds (I soak overnight) so they absorb some of the liquid and become plump and less splintered." -- ElCee. Eat this keto-friendly treat by the handful along with these delicious Parmesan Broccoli Balls

Toasted Pumpkin Seeds Photo by Meredith

7. Rosemary Garlic Parmesan Crisps | Carbs: 1.5g per serving

Rave review: "Such a simple and easy recipe with wonderful results. This would work with any other seasonings or herbs. The possibilities are endless." -- Yoly. Serve with Warm Crab Parmesan Dip.